CSA AND DENTSU ZAMBIA ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DRIVE IMPACT

Davin Phillips, Executive Director at CSA

Chishimba Musonda, Managing Director at Dentsu Zambia

Strategic Cross-Border Collaboration To Be Unveiled at Z.I.M. Annual Marketing Conference & Awards

People are more influenced by media than anything else, which means that brands need to integrate into culture and create authentic, entertaining content that mobilizes and moves their audience.”
— Davin Phillips
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture & Entertainment brand marketing agency, CSA, and Dentsu Zambia have joined forces in a collaboration aimed at revolutionizing the Zambian media landscape. The coalition will be officially launched at the Zambia Institute of Marketing's (Z.I.M.) 27th Annual Marketing Conference and Awards Gala, taking place at the Avani Victoria Falls Resort, Livingstone, from May 21-24.

CSA specializes in creating and executing culture campaigns and artist partnerships for brands and agencies across the continent. Meanwhile, Dentsu is known for its pioneering work in communications innovation. The combined expertise promises to deliver cutting-edge marketing insights and trends to Zambia with a focus on the burgeoning creator economy.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be collaborating with CSA and growing our existing relationship. This is a strategic cross-border African partnership, and we’re excited to be bringing the Zambian industry best-in-class learnings and valuable insights into how to grow their business through digital age advertising and marketing,” says Chishimba Musonda, MD Dentsu Zambia.

Key Highlights of the Launch at Z.I.M. Conference

The announcement at the Z.I.M. Annual Conference will mark a significant step in bringing advanced media and marketing solutions to Zambia, providing advertisers and business owners with invaluable insights into effective creator engagement, innovative communications solutions, and the importance of cultural relevance in brand marketing.

“To acquire relevance, brands simply cannot ignore the importance of those who influence culture. Today, people are more influenced by media than anything else, which means that brands need to integrate into culture and create authentic, entertaining content that mobilizes and moves their audience,” says Davin Phillips, Executive Director at CSA, who will deliver a keynote speech at the Z.I.M. Marketing Conference.

Titled "How Culture and Entertainment Drive Brand Salience", the speech & workshop co-hosted by Dentsu Zambia, will focus on integrating social and earned media into brand marketing strategies. The session will cover a range of topics, including practical insights on how to ensure a good brand-talent fit, impactful brand narratives and innovations to measure & maximise ROI.

About Dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, Dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

About CSA

CSA is a globally recognized agency specializing in culture and entertainment brand marketing. With a presence in key locations across Africa, CSA connects brands with influential storytellers to build cultural relevance and drive brand engagement. With offices in Cape Town, London, and Los Angeles, CSA has a strong track record of working with major brands across Africa, creating campaign architectures and executing social media and brand marketing objectives. CSA’s approach emphasizes the importance of influencers and cultural figures in crafting authentic and effective brand messages.

