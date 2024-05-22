Retired Elementary School Principal Dr. Clifford King to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Submit Release
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making a difference is important because that’s how it can create positive change we want to see in the world. When we live with intention, positivity, well-intentioned goals, and kindness, we become a beacon of hope to the world around us.

Dr. Clifford King is one such individual who encourages us to become more aware, enlightened, and to look at our situation from a different perspective with more positivity and a renewed sense of faith.

Dr. King earned a Bachelor of Science in French with a minor in English from Savannah State College, Dr. King began his education career teaching French to elementary, middle, and high school students and became a major force in the public school education system where he soon became assistant principal.

Between 1969 and 1973 Dr. King served in the U.S. Air Force. He then completed a Master of Education from Georgia Southern University, and a joint Master's degree program through Savannah State University and Armstrong State University. Dr. King obtained an EdD from the Business University of Costa Rica in 2002 and soon after became an Elementary school Principal for the Chatham County Board of Public Education.

In his pivotal role as an educator and Principal not only did Dr. King strive to maintain a safe and supportive environment within the classroom settings, he encouraged positive behavior where every student felt valued and respected which motivated and encouraged better academic performance.

Altruistic at heart, with a genuine concern for human welfare and progress in society, Dr. King believes in giving back to those less fortunate is, and for Dr. King it is a way of life. He is extremely active in his church and community, he helps feed the hungry and homeless through a food bank in Savannah.

Dr. King wholeheartedly enjoys spending time with his grandchildren offering valuable support, setting positive examples, and teaching them the value of hard work and responsibilities. He makes sure to continue to create a bright future for them in the educational system.

