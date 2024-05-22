Ten AI Industry Leaders Collaborate on Innovative & Free Generative AI Course for Enterprise Professionals

Lyzr Academy Partners with Global AI Leaders Industry Leaders Come Together for the First Time in Collaborative AI Course Lyzr Academy

Lyzr Academy launched the "GenAI Stack for Enterprise Leaders," a free, self-paced course that offers invaluable insights from top experts in the field.

We are excited to offer this unique and completely free learning opportunity to enterprise professionals around the globe” — Anirudh Narayan, CBO @ Lyzr AI

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a pioneering effort, ten industry-leading organizations have united to create a comprehensive educational course designed to equip enterprise professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to harness the power of Generative AI.On May 20th 2024, Lyzr Academy launched the " GenAI Stack for Enterprise Leaders ," a completely free, self-paced course that offers invaluable insights from top experts in the field.The "GenAI Stack for Enterprise Leaders" course aims to empower Product Managers, CIOs, Engineers, and Data Scientists by providing practical, actionable knowledge to implement AI practices effectively within their companies. This unprecedented collaboration between ten industry giants signifies a milestone in AI education, setting a new standard for accessibility and expertise.For the first time ever, the course brings together expertise from the following organizations, each contributing to different modules:1.) goML: Use cases and Breaking Down the AI Infra Stack2.) GPU.net: The Infrastructure Layer: GPUs3.) Voyage AI: LLM Layer: The Foundational AI Models4.) Qdrant: Data Layer: Storage & Processing aka Vector Databases5.) Lyzr : Agent Framework: How to Build GenAI Apps6.) Unstructured.io: Structuring Data for GenAI7.) Streamlit: App Layer: The Front End for Users8.) AgentOps: Ops Layer: Managing, Reporting, etc.9.) Daxa Inc: Compliance Layer: All About AI SafetyEach of these organizations is a leader in its respective field, bringing unparalleled expertise and insights to the course. This collaboration ensures that participants receive a well-rounded education, covering all critical aspects of Generative AI.The curriculum is designed to cover a broad spectrum of topics, ensuring participants gain a holistic understanding of the Generative AI landscape. Key topics include:• The Gen AI landscape and how to build Gen AI apps• Different players in every market layer, from GPUs, LLMs, Vector Databases, Structuring Data, Building Front End, Agent Frameworks, and Dashboards• Choosing the right stack to make your company AI-powered• How to build a Gen AI practiceThe course is structured to be self-paced, allowing participants to learn at their own convenience. This flexibility allows for busy professionals to embark on a simplified learning journey, to balance their other responsibilities. The course also includes opportunities to network with instructors and peers, through an exclusive-access community, fostering a collaborative learning environment and building a community of AI practitioners.What does one learn in this course?Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the course curriculum which highlights all the different modules that are covered by Lyzr Academy and its collaborators:1.) Use cases and Breaking Down the AI Infra Stack (goML): This module provides an overview of various AI use cases and a detailed breakdown of the AI infrastructure stack. Participants will learn about different components and how they interact to create robust AI solutions.2.) The Infrastructure Layer: GPUs (GPU.net): Focusing on the hardware that powers AI, this module covers the importance of GPUs in processing large datasets and running complex AI models efficiently.3.) LLM Layer: The Foundational AI Models (Voyage AI): This module dives into the foundational models that underpin Generative AI, including an exploration of Large Language Models (LLMs) and their applications.4.) Data Layer: Storage & Processing aka Vector Databases (Qdrant): Participants will learn about the critical role of data storage and processing, focusing on vector databases and their use in managing and retrieving large volumes of AI data.5.) Agent Framework: How to Build GenAI Apps (Lyzr): Lyzr leads this module, providing practical insights and step-by-step guidance on building Generative AI applications using agent frameworks.6.) Structuring Data for GenAI (unstructured.io): This module emphasizes the importance of properly structuring data to maximize the effectiveness of Generative AI models.7.) App Layer: The Front End for Users (Streamlit): Focusing on the user interface, this module covers best practices for designing and building the front end of AI applications to ensure usability and engagement.8.) Ops Layer: Managing, Reporting, etc. (AgentOps): Participants will learn about the operational aspects of AI, including management, reporting, and maintaining AI systems.9.) Compliance Layer: All About AI Safety (Daxa Inc): This critical module addresses the ethical and safety considerations of AI, ensuring that participants are equipped to implement AI responsibly."We are excited to offer this unique and completely free learning opportunity to enterprise professionals around the globe," said Anirudh Narayan, CBO at Lyzr Academy. "By collaborating with such esteemed organizations, we are able to provide a course that not only educates but also empowers participants to drive meaningful change within their organizations."This collaboration represents a step forward in AI education, offering participants access to a diverse range of expertise and perspectives. The course is designed to be accessible to professionals at all levels, from those just beginning their AI journey to seasoned experts looking to deepen their knowledge.The course is now live and available for registration. Interested participants can sign up and start their AI learning journey today by visiting https://academy.lyzr.ai/ About LyzrLyzr is committed to making AI programming accessible to a wider audience, democratizing the ability to build and deploy Generative AI applications. Lyzr Academy, the educational arm of Lyzr, continues this mission by providing top-tier educational resources for aspiring AI practitioners.

Free Generative AI Course for Enterprise Leaders by Lyzr Academy