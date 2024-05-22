Jinggoy notes Chinese Embassy's apparent 'manipulation' of wiretapped convo with ex-Wescom chief

SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada vowed to file appropriate remedial measures stemming from what he noted was the apparent manipulation of a wiretapped phone conversation between a ranking Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) official and a Chinese military attaché to make it appear that a secret deal was hatched to handle tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

"Nakakabahala itong wiretapping incident kaya dapat meron tayong gawing hakbang tungkol dito. At mas nakakabahala na kayang-kaya tayong manipulahin nitong mga Chinese officials, kayang i-manipulate ang isang conversation, pag-uusap para tayo ay guluhin at paghinalaan pa ang isang bemedalled officer katulad ni Vice Admiral (Alberto) Carlos na tapat na naglilingkod sa ating bayan," the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security chairperson said.

Estrada's statements were made during the initial investigation on the alleged wiretapping of the conversation between Chinese Embassy in Manila and Carlos, the relieved chief of the AFP Western Command (Wescom).

Carlos, during the hearing, repudiated reports that he forged an agreement with China compromising the country's national interest.

Carlos admitted receiving a phone call in early January from a Chinese military attaché whom he identified as Senior Colonel Li. He said that the supposed agreement on a "new model" to handle the WPS issue was never part of their conversation that lasted only about three to five minutes.

The AFP official even said he did not give consent or was asked for his permission to record such conversation.

Carlos revealed to the committee that the official had reached out to him two days ago.

"But I did not reply," the AFP official he said.

"He sent me a message two days ago Sir but I did not acknowledge," the AFP official said, adding that he's willing to disclose full details in an executive session.

"Guilty siya na siya nagpalabas (ng phone conversation)?" Estrada asked Carlos, to which the latter replied: "That is a reasonable assumption Sir."