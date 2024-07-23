Young Sports Stars Titus Stephens and Jordan Quesada Sign Historic NIL Deal with Guide

Guide's Corporate Logo Jordan Quesada, all-star taekwondo athlete signs historical NIL with Guide Titus Stephens, young basketball prodigy signs historical NIL deal with Guide

Guide, Houston’s Premier Talent Experience Platform, Partners with Rising Sports Stars to Foster Young Talent and Revolutionize Talent Development.

At Guide, we believe in the power of talent and the importance of fostering it from a young age. ” — Tim Salau

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES , July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guide, a leading talent experience platform for organizations focused on enhancing how they attract, onboard, train, engage, and transition their talent, is thrilled to announce the signing of nine-year-old basketball prodigy Titus Stephens and young taekwondo star Jordan Quesada to an unprecedented Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal. This groundbreaking partnership underscores Guide's commitment to fostering young talent and promoting excellence from a young age.

Titus Stephens, known for his extraordinary basketball skills, has captivated the attention of sports enthusiasts across the nation. With a unique blend of agility, precision, and an unyielding passion for the game, Titus has already demonstrated the potential to become one of the future stars of basketball. On the other hand, Jordan Quesada, a rising star in the world of Taekwondo, has showcased remarkable prowess and determination in the sport, positioning herself as a formidable athlete in the making.

Guide, based in the vibrant city of Houston, Texas, stands at the forefront of innovation in talent experience. As one of the most innovative companies in the greater Houston area, Guide’s platform revolutionizes how organizations onboard, train, and engage their talent. This partnership with Titus Stephens and Jordan Quesada marks a significant milestone for Guide, emphasizing its dedication to nurturing and supporting the next generation of sports talent.

Tim Salau, Executive Chairman of Guide, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "At Guide, we believe in the power of talent and the importance of fostering it from a young age. Titus and Jordan exemplify the extraordinary potential that young athletes possess, and we are honored to support their journeys. They both come from amazing families. This partnership aligns with our mission to propel talent with the skills, mindset, and opportunities for a fulfilling career. We are excited to see these young stars shine and inspire others along the way. Today is day one."

The collaboration with Titus and Jordan is a testament to Guide's innovative approach to talent development. By providing these young athletes with the resources and support they need, Guide aims to empower them to achieve their dreams while setting new standards in the sports industry. The NIL deal will allow Titus and Jordan to leverage their name, image, and likeness, opening doors to numerous opportunities and fostering their growth both on and off the field.

Houston residents and sports enthusiasts are encouraged to follow the journeys of Titus Stephens and Jordan Quesada as they embark on this exciting partnership with Guide. The local community takes pride in supporting young talent, and this groundbreaking NIL deal highlights Houston's reputation as a hub for innovation and excellence.

Guide continues to lead the way in the talent experience industry, offering cutting-edge solutions that enable organizations to thrive in an ever-changing landscape. With a focus on strategic talent management, Guide empowers clients to build a future-ready workforce that can adapt and excel.

For more information about Guide and the partnership with Titus Stephens and Jordan Quesada, please visit Guide’s website or follow us on Instagram.

About Guide

Based in Houston, Texas, Guide is a premier talent experience platform dedicated to helping organizations propel talent with the skills, mindset, and opportunities for a fulfilling career by improving how they onboard, train, engage, and transition their talent. Known for its innovative approach, Guide is committed to empowering clients to build the workplace of the future. For more information, visit Guide’s website.