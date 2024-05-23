Infopro Learning Makes It to the 2024 Training Industry Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies List
Infopro Learning has been recognized on the 2024 Training Industry Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies List.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Training Industry has announced its selections for the 2024 Top Training Companies™ lists for the Custom Content Development sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.
Selection to the 2024 Training Industry Top Custom Content Development Companies lists was based on the following criteria:
• Breadth and quality of the content developed and services offered.
• Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning services training market.
• Client representation.
• Business performance and growth.
“This recognition by the Training Industry is a significant affirmation of our relentless pursuit of excellence in custom content development. At Infopro Learning, we believe that tailored, innovative learning solutions are pivotal in addressing the unique challenges faced by organizations today. Our team is dedicated to leveraging advanced technologies to create impactful learning experiences. This accolade not only highlights our commitment to quality and innovation but also underscores our role as a trusted partner in driving transformational learning outcomes for our clients."- Anu Galhotra, Senior Vice President-Learning Solutions at Infopro Learning
“The innovative companies chosen for this year's Top 20 Custom Content Development list develop quality content and services such as instructional and graphic design, through a range of subject areas, topics and industries,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “With their expertise in developing content for an array of modalities and utilizing learning technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to bring tools and other features to their development, these companies can create engaging learning experiences that align with organizations’ business goals and objectives.”
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.
About Training Industry, Inc.
“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
