US releases preliminary conclusion on Vietnamese aluminium anti-dumping probe

VIETNAM, May 22 -

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) recently announced preliminary conclusions of the anti-dumping investigation into aluminum extrusions and aluminium products originated from Việt Nam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam.

The investigation was initiated on October 24, 2023 at the request of the US United Steel, Paper & Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial & Service Workers International Union. The investigation was from April 1 to September 30, 2023.

The DOC decided to impose a preliminary anti-subsidy tax rate of 2.85 per cent on a mandatory defendant enterprise and 28 firms while a rate of 41.84 per cent was levied on the remaining ones.

It is expected to conduct an on-site examination for the mandatory defendant, and release the final conclusion on September 19, the authority said.

The Việt Nam Association of Aluminium is recommended to update manufacturers and exporters on the information, while enterprises must keep close tabs on the case’s developments, study the US’s policy and antidumping procedures, and diversify markets.

Besides, enterprises should cooperate with the DOC during the investigation, and update the authority with latest information for timely support. — VNS