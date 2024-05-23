FOOMA JAPAN 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOOMA JAPAN 2024: The Premier Exhibition for Food Manufacturing Technologies

-Bringing Together 1000 Companies to Showcase Solutions for Japanese Food Production

Japanese cuisine is more popular than ever worldwide, from traditional dishes like onigiri and ramen to favorites like curry rice, katsudon, and gyoza. FOOMA JAPAN 2024 is set to be an exciting B2B exhibition, featuring around 1000 companies and 5000 innovative solutions related to food manufacturing technologies and equipment.

As global travel resumes post-pandemic, FOOMA JAPAN 2024 anticipates welcoming approximately 100,000 visitors over its four-day run. This includes over 5000 international attendees from around 50 countries. The increase in global participation compared to 2022 (92,000 visitors, 390 international) and 2023 (100,000 visitors, 320 international) highlights the growing international interest in Japanese food manufacturing.

Comments from overseas participants at the 2023 event

"You can only find Japanese food manufacturing machinery here."

"Whenever I have a problem, I go to FOOMA JAPAN because everything related to food manufacturing is here."

"When I want to start a new food business, FOOMA JAPAN is very useful."

Highlights of FOOMA JAPAN 2024

Unique Experience: Experience Japanese food manufacturing machinery in a way that's unmatched anywhere else in the world.

Comprehensive Solutions: With 21 exhibition categories, including food manufacturing/processing, packaging/filling, refrigeration/freezing/thawing, robots/IT/IoT, AI, foreign matter detection sensors, and food tech, FOOMA JAPAN has everything needed for food manufacturing.

Innovative Startup Zone: Designed for startups, venture companies, and research institutions to connect with potential collaborators and investors, this zone will feature 30 companies, including 15 new exhibitors. Look out for cutting-edge automation advancements combining AI, IT, and food machinery.

Web (English): https://www.foomajapan.jp/int/?stt_lang=en

Web (Chinese): https://www.foomajapan.jp/int/?stt_lang=zh-CN

Official Movie: https://www.youtube.com/@foomajapanmovie

Outline of FOOMA JAPAN 2024

Name: FOOMA JAPAN 2024

2024 FOOD PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY EXPO

Dates: June 4 (Tue.) - 7 (Fri.), 2024 (4 days) 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, East Exhibition Hall (Halls 1-8) 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan

Size: 982 exhibitors / (35,479 m2) *Exhibitors include co-exhibitors

Number of visitors: 106,104 (actual number in 2023)

Entry: Pre-registration required (¥1,000 (tax included) for those who have not yet registered)

Theme: Breakthrough FOOMA

Organizer: Japan Food Machinery Manufacturers Association

Official Website: https://www.foomajapan.jp/int/?stt_lang=en