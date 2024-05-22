Calgary’s Criminal Defence Lawyer, Cory Wilson Has Made A Hat-Trick On Winning The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Criminal defence is a serious area of law and can easily affect the whole life of the person involved in the case. Approaching experts like Cory Wilson who has deep knowledge in the concern including the processes and courtroom proceedings can keep an individual at a safer side. The expert is also felicitated with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence for his extraordinary contribution the domain and helping various people in an array of criminal defence cases.
After receiving the award happily, Cory shared a note that stated, “I have been helping people in their criminal defence related disputes for over a decade now. It is a very important domain of law and I’m always happy to serve in the domain. My hardwork and sincerity to help my clients has helped me achieve the feat. I’m grateful for this and want to thank every individual from my parents to friends, especially my clients who believed in me.”
Career Of Cory Wilson!
Cory Wilson started his career in law by obtaining his J.D. from the University of Calgary Law School where he focused on criminal and constitutional law. He articled at Bennett Jones LLP, Canada’s leading corporate law firm after his graduation where he focused on civil litigation and articled under one of Canada’s most prominent civil litigators. He also got the opportunity to be mentored by some of Canada’s leading legal minds in the firm which helped him to be the professional who he is today.
Now, Cory Wilson is a renowned criminal defence lawyer who has established himself as one of the premier professionals in Alberta because of his efficient legal solutions and high success rate. The array of cases he has in his track record, from simple thefts to murder as well as quasi-criminal and regulatory offences shows his experience and exposure to the domain. Having appeared in every level of the court in Alberta, he knows the best way to prepare and proceed according to the particular situation of the client. He also holds the pride of counselling on various high-profile cases like kidnappings, homicides, significant drug seizures and the largest fraud in Canadian history.
Cory has the specialty of becoming a friendly figure while dealing with his clients which helped him to deal with people from all walks of life including corporate executives, professional athletes, teachers, mechanics and even police officers & other lawyers, regardless of their economic background. Other than helping his clients, Cory also volunteers with Student Legal Assistance at the University of Calgary Law School. If an individual from Calgary is suffering criminal issues, it is wise to consult Cory Wilson.
Strong Testimonials!
Cory is a superstar, said J.G., one of his recent clients. Here is what he elaborates,
“Cory is a superstar when it comes to handling the legal matters that we need to resolve. We were with another lawyer who strung us along for months instead of actually resolving the matter quickly. I learned more about our options and potential resolutions on a free 30 minute phone call than I had in the previous 8 months with my other supposed lawyer! Apparently, you really do get what you pay for and Cory was well worth every penny. His commitment to get us a resolution was fantastic. He followed up and followed through on all communications with me were on his cell phone or email. He was approachable and didn’t try to talk down to me with any crazy legal jagron! Again, thank you Thank you Thank you!.” exclaimed J.G.
Cory Wilson is an expert in handling breach of probation, immediate roadside sanctions, dui/impaired driving, fraud, kidnapping, obstruct, murder, manslaughter, domestic assault, assault, firearm, drug and driving offences, obstructing a peace officer, break and enter, robbery, fraud, possession, trafficking, drug importation & manufacturing. He is also available for a free complimentary consultation to have a chat and know about his expertise and discuss the allegations, possible outcomes, defences to the charges and legal fees.
Cory Wilson
After receiving the award happily, Cory shared a note that stated, “I have been helping people in their criminal defence related disputes for over a decade now. It is a very important domain of law and I’m always happy to serve in the domain. My hardwork and sincerity to help my clients has helped me achieve the feat. I’m grateful for this and want to thank every individual from my parents to friends, especially my clients who believed in me.”
Career Of Cory Wilson!
Cory Wilson started his career in law by obtaining his J.D. from the University of Calgary Law School where he focused on criminal and constitutional law. He articled at Bennett Jones LLP, Canada’s leading corporate law firm after his graduation where he focused on civil litigation and articled under one of Canada’s most prominent civil litigators. He also got the opportunity to be mentored by some of Canada’s leading legal minds in the firm which helped him to be the professional who he is today.
Now, Cory Wilson is a renowned criminal defence lawyer who has established himself as one of the premier professionals in Alberta because of his efficient legal solutions and high success rate. The array of cases he has in his track record, from simple thefts to murder as well as quasi-criminal and regulatory offences shows his experience and exposure to the domain. Having appeared in every level of the court in Alberta, he knows the best way to prepare and proceed according to the particular situation of the client. He also holds the pride of counselling on various high-profile cases like kidnappings, homicides, significant drug seizures and the largest fraud in Canadian history.
Cory has the specialty of becoming a friendly figure while dealing with his clients which helped him to deal with people from all walks of life including corporate executives, professional athletes, teachers, mechanics and even police officers & other lawyers, regardless of their economic background. Other than helping his clients, Cory also volunteers with Student Legal Assistance at the University of Calgary Law School. If an individual from Calgary is suffering criminal issues, it is wise to consult Cory Wilson.
Strong Testimonials!
Cory is a superstar, said J.G., one of his recent clients. Here is what he elaborates,
“Cory is a superstar when it comes to handling the legal matters that we need to resolve. We were with another lawyer who strung us along for months instead of actually resolving the matter quickly. I learned more about our options and potential resolutions on a free 30 minute phone call than I had in the previous 8 months with my other supposed lawyer! Apparently, you really do get what you pay for and Cory was well worth every penny. His commitment to get us a resolution was fantastic. He followed up and followed through on all communications with me were on his cell phone or email. He was approachable and didn’t try to talk down to me with any crazy legal jagron! Again, thank you Thank you Thank you!.” exclaimed J.G.
Cory Wilson is an expert in handling breach of probation, immediate roadside sanctions, dui/impaired driving, fraud, kidnapping, obstruct, murder, manslaughter, domestic assault, assault, firearm, drug and driving offences, obstructing a peace officer, break and enter, robbery, fraud, possession, trafficking, drug importation & manufacturing. He is also available for a free complimentary consultation to have a chat and know about his expertise and discuss the allegations, possible outcomes, defences to the charges and legal fees.
Cory Wilson
Criminal Defence Laawyer
+1 403-978-6052
cwilson@calgarycriminaldefence.ca