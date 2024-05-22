The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Winner Dr. Karthik Ram From Chennai Plastic Surgery Enlists His Milestones In FY 23-24
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Karthik Ram is a well-known plastic surgeon from Chennai and a renowned figure in the field of cosmetic surgery with around 25 years of experience in the service as a board-certified Plastic Surgeon. He had his humble beginning under the mentorship of Professor Venkataswamy at Apollo Hospitals, who moulded him with rigorous training to make him the best in the service. Today, he is one of the top plastic surgeons with clients from various countries around the globe. He is again honoured with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award of Excellence for his excellent track record.
Upon the award announcement, Dr. Karthik Ram shared, “Awards are always special. It will remain as a great symbol of our hardwork and dedication. I see this as a motivation to work even harder, learn more and provide the best to people who choose me. I’m always grateful for them and a special mention to my team at Chennai Plastic Surgery, without their support. It is rarely possible!”
Milestones In FY 23-24
Below-listed are some of his important achievements and milestones in the past financial year,
>> Dr. Karthik Ram and his team had a prolific year, having published three international papers between 2023 and 2024. Two papers discussed the innovative NAC plaster lift technique for treating Grade 3 and 4 Gynecomastia, while the third introduced a novel approach to multiple lipoma removal via Liposuction and Minimal incisions.
>> Dr. Karthik Ram was honoured to speak at the American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting 2024 in Park City, Utah. His presentation on managing severe grade gynecomastia using the NAC plaster lift technique was met with great enthusiasm and recognition from peers, underscoring our commitment to global healthcare advancements.
>> At AESURG 2024 in Delhi, Dr. Karthik presented his acclaimed paper on the Plaster Lifting Technique for Grade 4 Gynecomastia. This event also featured presentations from two of his fellowship graduates, highlighting the ongoing educational contributions of Chennai Plastic Surgery.
>> The IAAPS bestowed the prestigious Gurukul Teacher Award on Dr. Karthik Ram at AESURG 2024 for his dedication to training Plastic Surgeons in Cosmetic Surgery. This past year, five postgraduates completed the Cosmoskill Fellowship Program, and three plastic surgeons finished their observerships under his mentorship.
>> Celebrating Dr. Karthik Ram’s 46th birthday, Chennai Plastic Surgery expanded its operations with the opening of a new branch on East Coast Road. This facility is set to offer state-of-the-art cosmetic and plastic surgery services, focusing on facial, body contouring, and other aesthetic procedures. Chennai Plastic Surgery ECR aims to cater to diverse aesthetic needs with professionalism and precision.
>> This year has also seen a significant increase in procedures such as Rhinoplasty, Facelifts, Necklift, Breast Reductions, Liposuction, and Lipoma Removals at our centres, reflecting our continued growth and expertise in cosmetic enhancements.
>> Chennai Plastic Surgery is delighted to announce the reinstatement of its Hair Transplant services, expanding its portfolio of cosmetic solutions. They are once again offering this sought-after service to meet the growing demands of their clients.
Here is a quick Instagram reel about his new branch in ECR - https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4aL00ry7Kp/?igsh=MWYxMzV6dXk2eHllZg%3D%3D
Happy Clients
Every individual stepping into Chennai Plastic Surgery is getting the result and walking out happily with fresh faces. Here is a small review from a patient.
“Very good doctor and kind at heart.His clinical diagnosis is very sharp. And after treatment, he himself calls the patients and follows up their condition, which is a rare quality we see in doctors nowadays. Thank you,” said one of his recent patients, Saha A.S who visited his clinic for scar treatment.
Blepharoplasty (eyelid correction), double eyelid creation, under eye fat fill, rhinoplasty (nose correction), lip correction, buccal fat removal, malar augmentation, dimple creation, otoplasty (bat ear correction), earlobe repair, brow lift, forehead lift, necklift, fat fill face, anti-aging nano fat fill, liposuction, gynecomastia/male breast, rhinoplasty, tummy tuck, breast implant and fat fill, breast reduction, hair transplant, face lift, arm lift, thigh and lower body lift, six pack creation, multiple lipoma removal, blepharoplasty, lip and chin reduction/augmentation, otoplasty, botox & fillers are some of the important treatments Dr. Karthik Ram is an expert at handling. Please contact them to know more.
Dr. Karthik Ram
Dr. Karthik Ram
Chennai Plastic Surgery
+91 94440 35171
info@chennaiplasticsurgery.org
