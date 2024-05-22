AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 22 FINALIST MACKENZIE SOL RELEASES ORIGINAL SONG “ANXIETY”
EINPresswire.com/ -- American Idol season 22 finalist Mackenzie Sol has released his original song “Anxiety” listen HERE, via 19 Recordings / BMG Nashville. The heartfelt anthem captures the reality of living with anxiety through happy summer vibes and deep, meaningful lyrics. Influenced by Jay-Z's "Hard Knock Life," the song features kid’s chants showcasing that anxiety affects all ages. A powerful and uplifting track that resonates with listeners on a deeper level.
The talented singer / songwriter wrote "Anxiety" during a dark period with his anxiety, finding it to be an antidote. A powerful and uplifting piece, resonating with listeners on a profound level, "Anxiety" is not just a song but a message of hope and understanding in the face of mental health challenges.
“I think it’s hard to not have issues with anxiety in today’s world, what with social media, politics, the state of world affairs and so on, which is all happening while so many of us are trying to grow up and figure out who we are,” says Sol. “This song is about my struggle with anxiety, but I didn’t want to release a song that feels depressing. Instead, I wanted to represent the mixture of chaos, humor and general life so it’s kind of a fun record, sonically. I wrote this song while I was in a bit of a dark place, trying to figure out how to turn the career I’m incredibly thankful for into one I’m incredibly proud of. One that centers around music, my true passion. No matter what someone’s going through or struggling with, I think this song will be really relatable for them, and hopefully it can help them know they’re not alone. At this point, we all get anxiety; and it’s hard to deal with, so I hope ‘Anxiety’ can bring some joy to people’s lives."
Sol is originally from the U.K but now resides in Los Angeles and Las Vegas and quickly gained recognition as a finalist on American Idol season 22 after building a large following on social media, with 13 million followers on TikTok and 1.3 million followers on Instagram.
Tour Dates
Thursday May 23 Virgin Hotel Las Vegas- Shag Room @9:00 PM
Thursday May 30 Virgin Hotel Las Vegas- Shag Room @9:00 PM
Saturday May 25 Typhoon Texas Waterpark- Houston @1:00 PM
Thursday June 6 Virgin Hotel Las Vegas- Shag Room @9:00 PM
Jennifer Lyneis
