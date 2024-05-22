ADB, Australia, Indonesia Announce Water Sensitive City Support for the New Capital at the 10th World Water Forum

DENPASAR, INDONESIA (22 May 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Government of Australia, and the Government of Indonesia jointly announced their support to create a water-sensitive city in Nusantara—Indonesia's new capital—in the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum. The Water Sensitive City would integrate water management with urban planning and design as part of the strategy to build Nusantara as a smart and sustainable forest city.

The support will help the Nusantara Capital Authority (NCA) develop and test a water-sensitive management guideline and enhance staff capacity through offline and online training programs. This initiative is part of broader support from ADB and Government of Australia to make Nusantara a smart, sustainable forest city.

“Through our collaborative efforts, we are pioneering the Water Sensitive City initiative in Nusantara, to redefine urban water management in Indonesia. Our goal is not only sustainability, but also resilience and liveability for future generations,” said ADB Director for Water and Urban Development Sector Group Neeta Pokhrel.

“As we embark on the journey to build Nusantara, we recognize the pivotal role of Water Sensitive City in shaping our urban landscape. With strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, we are forging a path toward sustainable development and a resilient future for all,” said NCA Chairman Bambang Susantono.

“The development of Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara, is a huge undertaking and good water management is key to creating a world class city,” said Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister of Australia Patrick Gorman. “Australia is pleased to support Indonesia in its ambition to develop Ibu Kota Nusantara as a sustainable forest city.”

The NCA is a ministerial-level agency established in March 2022 that reports directly to the Indonesian President. The authority is responsible for planning and constructing the new capital, overseeing the government’s transition to the new city, and eventually becoming its manager.

