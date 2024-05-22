Disabled Ecologies: A Radical Rethinking of the Role of Disability Within Environmental Movements

"Disabled Ecologies: Lessons from a Wounded Desert" by Sunaura Taylor Sunaura Taylor

Sunaura Taylor argues disability's powerful role in reshaping our comprehension of ecology and activism in her latest book.

'Disabled Ecologies' is a vital work of scholarship and a rousing call for solidarity between ourselves and the natural environments from which we are inseparable.” — Ed Yong, author of "An Immense World"