How to Burn a Rainbow: A Memoir of Gay Divorce, or One Man's Journey to Self-Love
"How To Burn A Rainbow" by Karl Dunn dares to ask the hard questions about love, equality, and the price of happiness.
My marriage didn’t make me whole, my divorce did.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karl Dunn had it all: a husband, a home in the Los Angeles Hills, and a successful career as a multi-award-winning advertising Creative Director. When his marriage ended suddenly, his perfect life and sense of self were shattered.
— Karl Dunn
His legal battles threatened everything he had, and he soon found himself working non-stop, leading to a downward spiral filled with anxious days and sleepless nights. Dunn's riches-to-rags journey took him from LA to a mid-divorce crash-landing in Berlin. He found himself wondering "what the hell" he had done by choosing to divorce his husband and throwing it all away.
Feeling like a failure, especially to the LGBTQ+ community, he sought guidance in books to navigate the complexities of gay divorce, only to find an absence of relevant literature. As he puts it, "gay divorce was a desert. And I was a broken unicorn walking blindly through it." Frustrated by the lack of resources, he decided to use his divorce as his crisis of identity. He chronicled the experience in his book, "How To Burn A Rainbow," to be published on May 17, 2024, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia. This raw and unflinching memoir, which has been called “the Gay Eat, Pray, Love," welcomes readers into the heart of Dunn's transformative journey—burning the scripts written for him by both the gay and straight worlds, facing down his deepest fears, and forging his own path to self-love.
Navigating the legal labyrinth of divorce, Dunn sheds light on the inadequacies of existing laws, particularly in their failure to address queer experiences. He explains in his book, "Like everyone encountering divorce for the first time, I went through a massive learning curve on the law. Plus, I discovered a ton of practical stuff about how to handle yourself while going through a divorce—all things I wished I’d known at the start. I made a ton of expensive mistakes, embarrassed myself at work and with friends, and tried to choke answers out of completely the wrong people and places...Now, having been through a divorce, I believe there are a lot of questions LGBTQ+ folks should be asking about the whole institution: why we raced to get married, what we expected it to be, and why it’s such legal torture for anyone to get out of it."
Dunn's story seamlessly weaves together personal narrative, self-help insights, travel anecdotes, spiritual reflections, practical wisdom, and incisive analysis of marriage and divorce, making it accessible to a diverse audience. Drawing on practical life lessons and advice from all the people in Dunn's life—gay, straight, bi, lesbian, queer, trans, male and female, young and old—"How To Burn A Rainbow" dares to ask the hard questions about love, equality, and the price of happiness.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karl Dunn is a multi-award-winning advertising Creative Director who has lived and worked in eleven cities throughout Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe, and America. A global citizen, Dunn speaks on a broad section of topics such as Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Self-love — a culmination of his 25 years in international business, his personal experience of divorce, and his passion for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
An avid writer on LGBTQ+ people in media, business, and society, and on how companies can better support divorcing employees, Dunn brings his unique insights and an LGBTQ+ perspective to the national conversation on divorce. In addition to his writing pursuits, Dunn works as a consultant with businesses on their social good, LGBTQ+, and Pride endeavors.
ABOUT THE BOOK
"How To Burn A Rainbow" is an intimate, honest, and revealing memoir about one man's divorce from his husband and his journey to finding self-love. It is scheduled for release on May 17, 2024, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.
