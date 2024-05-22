Spaceport Welcomes New Leaders to Drive Financial Strategy and Marketing Innovation
Spaceport, the leading innovator in Intellectual Property licensing and User-Generated Content announced two strategic hires to its leadership team.
Spaceport, the leading innovator in unlocking the power of Intellectual Property (IP) and User-Generated Content (UGC), today announced the appointment of two strategic hires to its leadership team. Tae Mi Lee joins Spaceport as Head of Finance, and Marcos Sanchez steps into the role of Head of Marketing Communications with a focus on the Web3 and metaverse strategy.
— Le Zhang, CEO and Co-founder of Spaceport
Tae Mi Lee brings a wealth of experience in financial strategy and operations, facilitating multiple M&A transactions and funding rounds. Tae Mi was previously Head of Finance at Republic, a crypto advisory and private investing platform across all asset classes. While there she helped Republic raise their series A and B rounds, leading to a unicorn valuation. She was CFO at Nextseed, where she helped facilitate the acquisition and sale of Collaboration Capital. Previously she also served as Director at Cheniere Energy, where she helped raise over $40 billion across all equity and project financing. Her leadership will be instrumental in supporting Spaceport’s ambitious growth plans.
Marcos Sanchez joins Spaceport with extensive experience in crafting and executing impactful marketing communications strategies for disruptive technologies. Previously, Marcos was Head of Content and Communications at SKALE Technologies, a layer2 Ethereum scaling solution. Working on the leadership team he helped launch the SKALE token and trading across 40 of the largest crypto exchanges, as well as SKALE Mainnet. Before that, he was Head of Global Communications for Unity Technologies, the world's leading game creation platform. While there he helped launch the AR/VR initiative and helped support the communications efforts prior to its IPO. Marcos will lead the development and execution of marketing communications strategies around the Web3 ecosystem and metaverse.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tae Mi and Marcos to the Spaceport team," said Le Zhang, CEO and Co-founder of Spaceport. "Their combined expertise in finance and marketing communications will be critical as we continue to scale our business and empower brands and creators to unlock the full potential of IP. Tae Mi's financial acumen will ensure we have the resources to fuel our growth, while Marcos' strategic communication skills will be instrumental in raising awareness around our revolutionary products in Web3 and the metaverse."
