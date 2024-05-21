AZDPS Receives $15,000 GOHS Grant for 2024 “Buckle Up Arizona” Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) has awarded the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) a $15,000.00 grant to fund overtime and other expenses for the upcoming “Buckle Up Arizona” enforcement campaign. The two-week campaign began on Monday, May 20, 2024, and will conclude on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

As of May 19th, Arizona State Troopers have investigated 128 fatal crashes on highways and interstates in 2024. Of the individuals killed in those crashes, 49 people were not wearing seat belts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seat belt use reduces the risk of serious crash-related injuries and fatalities by approximately 50%.

“The partnership between the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, and our other law enforcement agencies is critical,” said Lieutenant Colonel Deston Coleman Jr., Assistant Director of the Highway Patrol Division. “We are all dedicated to reducing fatalities both through education and enforcing the use of seatbelts and child restraints. Remember, make a click for a safer trip.”