Learn How Expeditionary Surgeons Helped Shaped Surgery During and After World War II

In the latest episode of The Operative Word from JACS, podcast host Dr. Tom Varghese is joined by Dr. Jeremy Cannon, from the University of Pennsylvania. They discuss Dr. Cannon’s Excelsior Surgical Society Presidential Address, which emphasized the crucial contribution of expeditionary surgical leaders in World War II and how their legacy serves as an example for military and civilian surgeons seeking to lead in austere settings today.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


