Epoch Concepts Named 2024 Federal Storage Sales Partner of the Year
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES , May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Concepts, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, today announced it has been recognized as the 2024 Dell Federal Storage Sales Partner of the Year. This prestigious award from Dell Technologies honors partners for dedicated storage solutions and an overall goal to deliver excellence to customers in the federal space. Epoch Concepts was presented with the award on May 21, 2024 at a special ceremony during Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas.
“We are honored to be named Dell’s Federal Storage Sales Partner of the Year,” says Marcus Smiley, Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder. “This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing cutting-edge storage solutions that drive real business value for our customers. We look forward to our continued partnership with Dell and remain committed to excellence.”
The recognition follows Epoch Concepts’ deployment of a custom-designed Microsoft Azure Stack Hyper-Converged Infrastructure storage solution for the United States Navy. For 17 years, Epoch Concepts has designed, built, and deployed custom storage solutions for government agencies, commercial clients, and systems integrators. For more information visit https://epochconcepts.com/.
About Epoch Concepts
Epoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller (VAR) and solutions provider, serving the government, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Epoch Concepts is also a proud NAICS-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. Learn more at www.epochconcepts.com.
