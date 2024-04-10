Space Interactions Inks Deal with Epoch Concepts for On-Premises Cloud Service
We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Space Interactions, a trailblazer in delivering space traffic management solutions through its sophisticated AI-driven platform.”LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Concepts, LLC, today announced a strategic contract with Space Interactions to deliver on-prem cloud solutions to government and commercial customers. The solution provides clients with critical Space Domain Awareness (SDA) capabilities. To learn more visit www.epochconcepts.com and https://interactions.space.
— Marcus Smiley, Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder
Epoch Concepts and Space Interactions signed the agreement at this week’s 39th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo. The companies began discussions of how to build constellation management and orbital debris assessment during last year’s Space Symposium. Throughout the 12-month development process, Epoch Concepts worked with the technical requirements team at Space Interactions to design an on-prem solution that provides a flexible architecture that scales to demand and provides known cost models on which customers can build their business. Space Interaction’s core product, FORERUNNER, accelerates SDA and Space Traffic Management processes associated with identification, classification, monitoring and rapid decision-making necessary for protecting critical military and commercial space infrastructure.
“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Space Interactions, a trailblazer in delivering space traffic management solutions through its sophisticated AI-driven platform,” says Marcus Smiley, Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder. "While Epoch is classified as an IT Value-Added Reseller, we consider ourselves to be a Solutions Integrator – bringing impactful applications together to deliver solutions to our customer’s mission. We are excited to now be able to bring space analytics to the edge in an as-a-service solution for our joint customers.”
“You make partnerships to win and succeed together,” says Dan Schutter, Space Interactions CEO and Co-Founder. “I see a lot of companies talking with little to show for it. Epoch Concepts is a company that has an unprecedented track record of delivering and that resonates. Space Interactions intends to deliver excellence so there was no other choice.”
Epoch Concepts and Space Interaction’s on-prem cloud service is available to customers starting today.
About Epoch Concepts
Epoch Concepts, LLC, is a value-added reseller (VAR) and solutions provider, serving the government, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Epoch Concepts is also a proud NAICS-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. Learn more at www.epochconcepts.com.
About Space Interactions
Merging AI & Digital Twins for Advanced Space Traffic Management.
Enter Space Interactions, where AI meets the future of space traffic management. We employ advanced digital twins, creating real-time virtual replicas of every satellite and object in space. This isn’t just any digital twin technology; it’s a highly sophisticated AI-driven platform tailored for the unique challenges of space. Learn more at https://interactions.space/.
About Space Symposium
Created by Space Foundation as the premier assembly of the global space community, Space Symposium brings more than 12,000 space professionals, business leaders, and decision-makers together to inform, engage and connect.
Since 1985, attendees have experienced a dynamic business atmosphere where partnerships are formed while the latest in space technology is showcased by 230+ innovators in our expansive exhibit centers. Space Symposium attendees gather from 40+ countries at The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs, representing all sectors of the space community: space agencies, commercial businesses, military organizations, government agencies, R&D facilities, educational institutions, and entrepreneurs.
Furthering its global reach, Space Symposium provides unparalleled access to its virtual attendees, via livestream and on-demand programming of speakers, panels, and events. To learn more about Space Symposium, visit www.spacesymposium.org.
Kimberly Boynton
Epoch Concepts, LLC
+1 602-509-3639
kboynton@epochconcepts.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn