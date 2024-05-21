ADOT: No state highway closures over Memorial Day weekend

PHOENIX – No construction closures are scheduled on state highways over Memorial Day weekend, as the Arizona Department of Transportation focuses on both highway safety and keeping holiday traffic on the move.

ADOT and its contractors will not schedule any full closures on the state highway system, including Phoenix-area freeways, from Friday afternoon, May 24, to late Monday night, May 27. Drivers should still allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching existing work zones.

Motorists also should be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires.

With hot weather starting to impact much of Arizona, ADOT recommends you prepare an emergency prep kit for your vehicle including extra drinking water. Other items to consider are blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone and charger, snacks, diapers if necessary and a small tool kit.

Because travel delays are possible, don’t forget other important items such as prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella – to help with rain or shade – also are good items to remember as the annual summer travel season gets underway.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions, including blowing dust. More information about traveling in hot weather is available on the ADOT website. Other holiday weekend and summer travel safety recommendations include:

Avoid distractions. Don’t text while driving. Eyes up, phones down.

Check your vehicle, including tire pressure and engine fluid levels.

Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk.

Never drive while impaired. Buckle up and obey speed limits.

Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary.

Avoid stopping in areas with grasses and brush. Hot vehicle components could start a fire.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down and move over if ADOT maintenance crews, first responders or disabled vehicles with flashing lights are along state highways. In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, the ADOT Incident Response Unit (IRU), sponsored by GEICO, patrols Phoenix-area freeways in Maricopa County from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The IRU operators assist state troopers as well as drivers in need of help. More on ADOT’s IRU program is available here.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app and by calling 511. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.