Croc Coatings Expands Services to Tri-Cities, Washington

We are thrilled to expand our concrete coating services to the Tri-Cities area”RICHLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Croc Coatings LLC, a premier provider of high-quality Penntek industrial concrete coatings, is excited to announce its expansion into the Tri-Cities area of Washington. This expansion allows North Idaho based company to bring it's exceptional services to the residents and businesses in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland Washington.
— Jim Hobart
Croc Coatings is known for transforming concrete surfaces into durable, visually appealing spaces. It's durable polyurea concrete coatings are perfect for garages, patios, pool decks, basements, and more, offering superior durability and quick installation times. Utilizing these advanced coating solutions, they are able to ensure concrete surfaces can withstand the toughest conditions while maintaining their aesthetic appeal. Croc polyurea floors are four times stronger than traditional epoxy coatings, providing enhanced protection and longevity. This allows them to provide a lifetime warranty.
“We are thrilled to expand our services to the Tri-Cities area,” said Jim Hobart, President at Croc Coatings. “Our team is dedicated to providing top-quality coatings that not only protect but also enhance the beauty of any space. We look forward to serving the Tri-Cities community and helping homeowners and businesses achieve their vision with our new office in Richland."
Over the last three years, Croc Coatings has successfully installed over 1,000 floors, demonstrating it's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.
To celebrate it's expansion, Croc Coatings is offering special introductory rates and free consultations to new customers in the Tri-Cities area. Contact them at 509-517-6238 or visit their website at www.CrocCoatings.com to learn more and schedule a free in-home estimate.
About Croc Coatings:
Croc Coatings is a leading provider of polyurea concrete coatings, dedicated to delivering high-quality, durable, and beautiful surface solutions. Based in Post Falls, Idaho, they serve residential and commercial clients, transforming ordinary concrete into extraordinary surfaces.
