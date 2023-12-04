Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,733 in the last 365 days.

Croc Coatings and Hagadone Marine Group Collaborate for Showroom Floor Upgrade

Croc Coatings at Hagadone Marine

Croc Coatings Partners With Hagadone Marine Group on New Showroom Floor

Croc Coatings Prepares Concrete For New Flooring

Croc Coatings Prepares Concrete For New Flooring

New Durable Croc Flooring Simulates Water For Boat Showroom

New Durable Croc Flooring Simulates Water For Boat Showroom

Croc Coatings teams with Hagadone Marine, revamping showroom with durable, boat-themed Penntek flooring for enhanced customer experience.

Our exclusive Penntek polyurea coatings will not only elevate the showroom's appearance but also provide long-lasting protection, ensuring a high-quality display for Hagadone's exceptional boats.”
— Jim Hobart
POST FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Croc Coatings, a leader in innovative concrete flooring solutions in North Idaho and Eastern Washington, is excited to announce its partnership with Hagadone Marine Group. This collaboration will revitalize Hagadone Marine's main boat showroom with Croc Coatings' exclusive Penntek polyurea flooring, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and durability. The highlight of this renovation is the transformation of the existing plain concrete floor into a stunning custom blue floor, artfully designed to simulate boats on the water, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and durability.

The 14,000-square-foot showroom will undergo a significant transformation, showcasing the durability and versatility of Croc Coatings' Penntek flooring products, perfectly complementing Hagadone Marine’s premium boat collection. This venture marks a significant step in improving customer experience, combining Croc Coatings' excellence in flooring solutions with Hagadone Marine Group’s commitment to superior marine services.

Jim Hobart, Owner of Croc Coatings, shared his excitement about the partnership, "Our exclusive Penntek polyurea coatings will not only elevate the showroom's appearance but also provide long-lasting protection, ensuring a high-quality display for Hagadone's exceptional boats."

Ryan Holmes, General Manager for Hagadone Marine Group emphasized the expected benefits: "This collaboration with Croc Coatings, known for their high-quality Penntek flooring, aligns with our dedication to excellence. We are enthusiastic about the positive impact this will have on our showroom, enhancing our clients' boat shopping experience."

Croc Coatings is committed to demonstrating their excellence in the renovation of the showroom floor in partnership with Hagadone Marine Group, a well-respected organization in the local community.

Kylee Wren
Croc Coatings, LLC
+1 208-244-0694
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Croc Coatings and Hagadone Marine Group Collaborate for Showroom Floor Upgrade

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more