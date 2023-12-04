Croc Coatings and Hagadone Marine Group Collaborate for Showroom Floor Upgrade
Croc Coatings teams with Hagadone Marine, revamping showroom with durable, boat-themed Penntek flooring for enhanced customer experience.
Croc Coatings, a leader in innovative concrete flooring solutions in North Idaho and Eastern Washington, is excited to announce its partnership with Hagadone Marine Group. This collaboration will revitalize Hagadone Marine's main boat showroom with Croc Coatings' exclusive Penntek polyurea flooring, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and durability. The highlight of this renovation is the transformation of the existing plain concrete floor into a stunning custom blue floor, artfully designed to simulate boats on the water, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and durability.
— Jim Hobart
The 14,000-square-foot showroom will undergo a significant transformation, showcasing the durability and versatility of Croc Coatings' Penntek flooring products, perfectly complementing Hagadone Marine’s premium boat collection. This venture marks a significant step in improving customer experience, combining Croc Coatings' excellence in flooring solutions with Hagadone Marine Group’s commitment to superior marine services.
Jim Hobart, Owner of Croc Coatings, shared his excitement about the partnership, "Our exclusive Penntek polyurea coatings will not only elevate the showroom's appearance but also provide long-lasting protection, ensuring a high-quality display for Hagadone's exceptional boats."
Ryan Holmes, General Manager for Hagadone Marine Group emphasized the expected benefits: "This collaboration with Croc Coatings, known for their high-quality Penntek flooring, aligns with our dedication to excellence. We are enthusiastic about the positive impact this will have on our showroom, enhancing our clients' boat shopping experience."
Croc Coatings is committed to demonstrating their excellence in the renovation of the showroom floor in partnership with Hagadone Marine Group, a well-respected organization in the local community.
