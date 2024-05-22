Comparison of RGB and NIR cameras Mindtech Chameleon Editor instantiating a Lidar sensor Mindtech Global Limited Logo

Synthetic data innovator, Mindtech, enable rapid Lidar and Near-infrared algorithm development and deployment, improving the training and accuracy of AI models

SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDON, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindtech adds Lidar and Near-infrared simulation to its Synthetic Data platform to help developers build sensor fusion solutions

Mindtech, the developer of end-end DataOps platform for synthetic data, has today announced the launch of support for two new sensor types, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and NIR (Near-infrared) for its Chameleon platform

Mindtech Chameleon, a platform enabling rapid creation of synthetic data matched to the real world, has added support for these two additional sensor types, allowing AI system developers to create Lidar and NIR training and test data. Today’s systems often require to see beyond the visual, to help with accurate depth perception (LiDAR) and low light monitoring applications (NiR) for example. Combining these non human visible sensors with traditional human-vision (RGB-type) sensors, allows Chameleon users to create precise, synchronised data, with full annotations.

Mindtech Chameleon has a powerful UI, enabling these sensors to be easily placed into any scenario, including attachment to vehicles. The Rotating Lidar simulator is fully parameterised to reproduce results from real world Lidar implementations. The simulator provides full visualisation helping users to understand the data they will generate.

There are a wide variety of use cases, such as the use of Lidar to improve safety in warehouses, for autonomous forklift trucks. By combining Lidar and visual data, computer vision models can be better trained to distinguish elements in complex scenes, with many moving and interacting items.

A typical use for the new NIR camera capability is for in-cabin monitoring for both personal and commercial vehicles. This includes identifying tired, distracted, or drunk drivers. This helps to significantly improve smart vehicle development and training, particularly in a setting where illumination by visible light is not feasible.

Chris Longstaff, VP of Product Management at Mindtech, commented: “Working directly with customers has led to the introduction of these technologies solving specific problems they were having. Access to sufficient relevant and diverse data without infringing privacy, and recording dangerous situation use cases were key amongst those requirements. Mindtech’s advanced synthetic digital human technology, to fully ensure diverse human population, in a privacy complaint manner, coupled with an advanced UI based platform has differentiated the Mindtech solution”

To find out more about Mindtech, visit the website here or contact-mt@mindtech.global

About Mindtech:

Mindtech Global is the developer of DataOps platforms for intelligently engineered synthetic data, enabling better AI models through data analysis, visualisation and curation. The company’s platforms – Chameleon and Dolphin empower rapid deployment of customer applications ranging across smart city.

Mindtech is headquartered in the UK, with operations across the US and Far East and is funded by investors including Mercia, Deeptech Labs, In-Q-Tel, Edge and Appen.

Interviews, media images and demos are available on request. www.mindtech.global.

