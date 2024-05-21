Breaking News: United Search Corps Solves The 42-Year-Old Missing Persons Cold Case of Charles “Chip” Murphy
Advanced Search Techniques and Collaborative Effort Bring Closure to Long-Standing Cold Case
Relentlessness to accomplish the impossible, makes it possible.”RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant breakthrough, United Search Corps has solved the 42-year-old cold case of Charles "Chip" Murphy. Murphy, at the time, just 25 years old, disappeared on April 29, 1982. That day he attended a New York Yankees game. Afterwards, leaving a residence in Ridgefield Park NJ, Murphy drove away in a 1974 Chevy Camaro; he & the vehicle seemingly vanished into thin air. For over four decades his family, friends, and community lived the nightmare of not knowing what happened.
— Doug Bishop
Nearly 42 years to the day since his disappearance, on April 30th, 2024, USC's dedicated Missing Persons Unit, located Murphy’s submerged Camaro in a creek just a couple of blocks from where he was last seen in 1982.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office has positively identified the remains as Murphy’s, thus providing closure to a case that has haunted the community for over four decades. The recovery operation showcased the power of collaboration and innovation in solving cold cases nationwide, involving United Search Corps, Bergen County Regional Dive Team Led by Tim Andro, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, Ridgefield Park Police Department, Maywood Police Department, and supported by the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management, and the New Jersey State Police.
Most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with Chip’s family, friends, and the community, who have felt his absence for the past four decades.
This breakthrough is one of two cold cases recovered and solved within two weeks in New Jersey by United Search Corps.
United Search Corps is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to resolving cases of the missing. Driven on donations, USC is able to help families free of charge. We also provide law enforcement contracting, consultancy, and support to active and cold cases. Our approach combines public awareness, advocacy, advanced search techniques to support victims and their families in their quest for answers.
Linda Johnson
United Search Corps
