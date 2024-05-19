United Search Corps Cracks 14-Year-Old Missing Persons Case of Bernadine Waters Gunner
Advanced Search Techniques and Collaborative Effort Bring Closure to Long-Standing Cold Case
Relentlessness to accomplish the impossible, makes it possible.”CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable demonstration of collaborative effort and cutting-edge search technology, the United Search Corps Missing Persons Unit has resolved the long-standing mystery surrounding Bernadine Waters Gunner's disappearance. On May 15, 2024, after only 45 minutes of search operations, our unit uncovered both Gunner's remains and her submerged vehicle in the Cooper River, about a mile from her last known location on the 1300 block of Park Blvd, Camden, New Jersey.
— Doug Bishop
The ensuing recovery operation was made possible by a concerted multi-agency effort involving the United Search Corps Missing Persons Unit, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Steve Flanagan's Towing, New Jersey State Police, local law enforcement from Camden County and Pennsauken, and specialized units including the Camden County/Bellmawr Dive Team and the Camden County Office of Emergency Management.
Preliminary identification has confirmed the recovered vehicle and remains belong to Gunner, bringing a significant measure of closure to a case that has gripped the community for over a decade. The investigation is ongoing, under the leadership of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
This breakthrough marks the second missing persons cold case recovered and solved within the last two weeks in New Jersey by United Search Corps. As we share this discovery, our hearts go out to Bernadine's family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy. United Search Corps remains steadfast in our mission to deliver answers and advocacy to families of the missing. We are committed to enhancing public awareness, supporting victims, and fostering inter-agency cooperation through our expertise in law enforcement contracting and consultation for both active and cold cases.
United Search Corps is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the pursuit of justice and resolution in missing persons cases.
Want to help us? Consider donating or sponsoring a cold case so that we can continue providing our services to families of the missing. Your support is crucial in enabling us to bring closure to more families in need.
