House Resolution 431 Printer's Number 3084

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - A Resolution recognizing November 5, 2024, as Jason Kelce's birthday, and December 13, 2024, as Fletcher Cox's birthday; and honoring their careers as former players for the Philadelphia Eagles.

