Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,988 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2251 Printer's Number 3023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in abandoned vehicles and cargos, further providing for notice to owner and lienholders of abandoned vehicles, for authorization for disposal of unclaimed vehicles and for processing of nonrepairable or salvage vehicles.

You just read:

House Bill 2251 Printer's Number 3023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more