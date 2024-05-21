Submit Release
House Bill 2235 Printer's Number 2989

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - An Act providing for regulation of the meat packing and food processing industry by creating facility health and safety committees in the workplace; establishing the industry workers' rights coordinator within the Department of Labor and Industry; and providing for public health emergency protections for workers.

