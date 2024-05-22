Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Alpharetta, Ga.
CPA With Accounting, FP&A, Payroll Expertise Invests In Award-Winning Franchise
Expanding Payroll Vault into the Atlanta region means we’re continuing to grow a strong franchise brand that connects local businesses to a top payroll provider.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Vault, the country’s fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in Alpharetta, Georgia, signing an experienced Certified Public Accountant as its newest franchisee.
Originally from New York City, Daudi Titus, who relocated to Alpharetta six years ago, will merge his accounting, audit, financial planning and analysis, and payroll background with the franchise’s unparalleled technology to support the business community in the Atlanta region.
“After working with C-suite executives, you begin to understand the decisions that are made, why they are made, and how the business all ties together,” said Titus, recalling what led to his decision to invest in a Payroll Vault franchise. “You begin to think, ‘I have a skillset to measure financial metrics, a nose for business operation, so why can't I do offer my expertise on my own?’"
After working for Time Warner (now Warner Bros. Discovery) for 15+ years in various finance roles, Titus realized he had the know-how to go out on his own. When Titus began researching investment opportunities, he initially thought about starting his own accounting business from the ground up, which would undoubtedly involve a large commitment of resources to build a sustainable infrastructure. His research led him to the world of franchising.
Titus credits Payroll Vault CEO Sean Manning with really spurring his excitement for the concept. “Sean is a standup guy and passionate about helping local small to midsize businesses,” Titus said. “When you talk with someone who is passionate about what they do, you can't help but want to be a part of the team.”
After purchasing the company from his father, Manning realized the payroll service industry was under-serving small business owners, so he worked to create systems to streamline the process and exceed client expectations. In 2008 he founded Payroll Vault, which is a national leader within the independent payroll service provider industry.
"Sean saw an opportunity to revolutionize the payroll service industry for small businesses, and his vision has set a new standard in independent payroll services," said Joshua Kovacs, who is chief executive officer of Oakscale Franchise Development, the franchise sales organization which manages the franchise development of the Payroll Vault brand.
Titus said Payroll Vault’s commitment to serving the local business community and the region at large sealed the deal for him. A husband and father of two children, Titus coaches his son and daughters’ youth sports teams and also serves on the boards of youth athletic organizations in Alpharetta.
“The main driver for me selecting Payroll Vault was being able to help small to midsize businesses where I live,” Titus said. “We love living in Alpharetta and this franchise opportunity is a way to further serve my community and bring with it my knowledge of the payroll and accounting fields.”
Titus said the incredible support that corporate provides to its franchise partners was also a driving factor for him choosing to invest in Payroll Vault.
“Between Payroll Vault’s award-winning franchise training program and community support, I am excited to join an organization that treats you like a family member,” Titus said.
Payroll Vault’s training includes custom systems to help new franchisees provide best-in-class service that simplifies on-boarding of customers and marketing programs with specific content focused on benefiting their local communities. Franchisees also receive direct support from Payroll Vault’s sales director and chief marketing officer as well as support from fellow franchisees.
Franchise Business Review recently recognized Payroll Vault with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation and culture.
If you are interested in learning more about Payroll Vault’s competitive offerings for small-medium sized businesses, you can reach Titus via email at: Daudi.Titus@payrollvault.com.
About Payroll Vault
Payroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.
