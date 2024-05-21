Colleging Announces A Custom Education Suite with InFirst Federal Credit Union

Providing Credit Union Members with Low-Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colleging announced today it launched a custom education suite of products for InFirst Federal Credit Union of Alexandria, VA, and its members. Colleging leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“Colleging is excited to launch InFirst Federal Credit Union’s new education finance products. We are also honored to support the InFirst Responders Foundation. A foundation committed to supporting first responders and their families,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at Colleging.

Mark Hudzik, InFirst FCU’s President and CEO said, “We are thrilled to have a solution to help students and parents with an affordable loan option for education. We know our current and potential members will appreciate the reasonable rates and repayment terms that we can offer.”

For additional information on the program and Colleging, visit colleging.com.

About Colleging

Colleging is the education brand of CURevl, a Texas-based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to bring in new younger members. Owning our technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less than 10 hours a month to administer the program

For more information, please visit colleging.com.

About InFirst Federal Credit Union

InFirst FCU has spent 89 years dedicated to fulfilling the financial dreams of its members. The credit union serves nearly 15,000 members who live, work, worship, or attend school in most of Botetourt, King George, Roanoke, Salem, and Vinton, VA, members of the InFirst Responders Foundation, Inc., many active and retired federal employees, as well as any immediate family members of an existing member. InFirst has more than $218 million in assets and seven branch locations throughout Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit infirstfcu.org