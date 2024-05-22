Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges a Healthcare Manager to Call About Rewards If They Have Proof A Nursing Home Owner Took Their Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Loan Proceeds To Buy More Nursing Homes-Not to Payroll

"If this sounds like a nursing home-long term care facility you work at, please give us a call at 866-714-6466 to discuss whistleblower rewards. The rewards for PPP loan fraud might be significant.” — Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "For the last decade we have been going after chronically short-staffed nursing homes-long term care facilities for billing Medicare-Medicaid as if they were fully staffed when they were not. We believe this type of nonsense costs the taxpayers billions of dollars a year-and it is fraud. In August of last year, we obtained access to the database of people-companies that received a government funded Paycheck Protection Program loan-and we were stunned.

"Many of the same nursing home-long term care companies that were on our radar for being super short staffed-also received a Paycheck Protection Program loan to assist with staff retention during COVID in 2020-2021 and near as we can tell in many instances no part of the loan went to staffing. Some of these PPP loans were close to or over a million dollars per facility-and there was no bump up on staffing. If this sounds like a nursing home-long term care facility you work at, please give us a call at 866-714-6466 to discuss potential whistleblower rewards. These rewards might be significant." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

As a background for any type of nursing home-long term care or healthcare company to receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan they were required to have fewer than 500 employees, at least 60% of the PPP loan was supposed to be used on payroll-staff retention and the money was supposed to be necessary. The Corporate Whistleblower Center has discovered that many nursing home-long term care facility chains went on buying sprees with the Paycheck Protection Program loans---rather than spend the PPP loan money on payroll.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center has also discovered in many instances a nursing home-long term care facility chains used the same bank on all their Paycheck Protection Program loans-these facilities had more than 500 employees, nothing close to 60% was spent on payroll and the money was not necessary. Some of these companies were not ‘mom & pop’ healthcare companies they were private equity or venture capital firms-with lots of their own money.

If the bank-lender had done any due diligence, they would have noticed the healthcare company had more than 500 employees, and or they did not need a federal bailout. The group also believes many healthcare companies that pocketed a Paycheck Protection Program loan-rather than using the money on payroll and or banks that never bothered to do any due diligence at all have big problems. In most instances the PPP loans to healthcare companies were “forgiven.” The US taxpayer picked up the tab.

The group says, "We are working on our Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud initiative in all 50 states, the fraud is super easy to prove, and we think healthcare companies and banks that were involved are going to be forced to pay the government back. If you work for a healthcare company that received a PPP loan and they lied on their loan application about the number of employees they had, or the necessity of the money-and or if you work for a bank-financial institution that looked the other way on due diligence involving PPP loans- and fraud occurred please give us a call at 866-714-6466. As mentioned, the fraud is super easy to prove." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com