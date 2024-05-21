Second Meeting upcoming to discuss Outdoor Aquatic Center renovations; Outdoor Aquatic Center to Open June 1 for summer season

The City of Lawrence is continuing to develop the Lawrence Outdoor Aquatic Center Major Renovation Project, assessing issues and identifying improvements. Attend the project’s second public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, in the auditorium of the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St., to learn more about the project and comment on potential renovation concepts. A formal presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m.

During the meeting, the public will be able to review exhibits that show the renovation concepts, ask questions, and provide input. Staff members from the City and consultant team will be present to listen to comments and answer questions. Online commenting will be available at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/OutdoorPool2 through Wednesday, June 12. The public input received will help identify the preferred direction for pool renovation.

Background

Located in the heart of Downtown Lawrence, the Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St., was renovated in 1995. As a result, it includes two water slides, zero-depth children’s area, diving well, lap lanes, and interactive play elements including fountains and spray features. It also hosts programs for swimming and numerous aquatic camps.

Nearly three decades have passed since the Outdoor Aquatic Center was renovated. Major maintenance issues developed while pool design evolved during that time. The City is now undertaking a process to renovate it again. Planning is the first phase of the effort and is anticipated to be completed during the summer of 2024.

Activities entail assessing existing conditions; talking with Lawrence Parks and Recreation Pool operations and maintenance staff; discussing issues, needs, and solutions with the public; developing improvement concepts based on data analyses and community input; and identifying a preferred direction and cost estimate. Later work will involve creating detailed design plans, bidding the project, and constructing improvements.

The City has allocated $6.1 million in its 2024-2028 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for design and construction. It is anticipated that much of the funding will be used for identified maintenance issues and needs. The balance will support a prioritized range of amenities. Once the process is complete, the City intends to have addressed maintenance concerns, provided new amenities, and expanded use of the pool.

Outdoor Aquatic Center to open

The Outdoor Aquatic Center is scheduled to open for the summer season on Saturday, June 1, and will be open throughout the summer the following hours:

Monday- Friday: 1-7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1 -6 p.m.

Lap swimming, Starting Monday, June 10: 9 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. (Monday through Friday)

The closing date of the Outdoor Aquatic Center has yet to be determined.

For more information about the Lawrence Outdoor Aquatic Center Major Renovation Project, please visit https://lawrenceks.org/community-engagement/outdoor-aquatic-center-renovation-project/. The public may also follow the project on social media and use our #LawrenceOutdoorPool hashtag.

For information about the Outdoor Aquatic Center operations, please visit https://lawrenceks.org/lprd/aquatics/oac.

Contact: Roger Steinbrock, communications and events manager, rsteinbrock@lawrenceks.org