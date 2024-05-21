Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 27 Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 5, 2024, to act on these bills.
CS/HB 141 – Economic Development
CS/CS/HB 1363 – Traffic Enforcement
CS/HB 1161 – Verification of Eligibility for Homestead Exemption
CS/CS/HB 1049 – Flood Disclosure in the Sale of Real Property
CS/HB 705 – Public Works Projects
CS/CS/HB 1203 – Homeowners’ Associations
CS/HB 1093 – Florida Uniform Fiduciary Income and Principal Act
CS/CS/CS/HB 149 – Continuing Contracts
CS/HB 535 – Low-voltage Alarm System Projects
CS/HB 293 – Hurricane Protections for Homeowners’ Associations
CS/HB 481 – Building Construction Regulations and System Warranties
HB 59 – Provision Of Homeowners’ Association Rules and Covenants
HB 7085 – Sickle Cell Disease
HB 7009 – OGSR/Mental Health Treatment and Services
CS/HB 775 – Surrendered Infants
CS/HB 855 – Dental Services
CS/HB 1259 – Providers of Cardiovascular Services
CS/CS/HB 385 – Safe Exchange of Minor Children
CS/SB 7054 – Private Activity Bonds
CS/CS/SB 556 – Protection of Specified Adults
CS/CS/CS/SB 812 – Expedited Approval of Residential Building Permits
CS/SB 1142 – Occupational Licensing
CS/SB 644 – Rural Emergency Hospitals
SB 938 – Dentistry
CS/CS/SB 808 – Treatment by a Medical Specialist
CS/SB 1350 – Salvage
CS/CS/SB 1456 – Counties Designated as Areas of Critical State Concern
