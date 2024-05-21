Trap, sporting clays, and skeet championship preview

Iowa’s youth shooting sports athletes are preparing for several upcoming state championship events. More than 3,300 Iowa shooting sports athletes will participate in the 2024 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program Championship Events held throughout June.

The trap shooting event will be held at the Iowa State Trapshooting Association Homegrounds, north of Cedar Falls, from June 3-9. Athletes from grade school through high school will compete in American Singles, Doubles, and Handicap Trap, shooting over 820,000 targets.

June 3-4: Elementary and Middle School Trap Singles

June 5: Handicap Event, all ages

June 6: Doubles Trap Event

June 7-9: High School Trap Singles

The sporting clays championship will be held June 13-15 at the Black Oak Clays shooting range, near Pella. The final competition will be American Skeet, held June 20-23, at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee.

The Scholastic Clay Target Program has seen constant growth in participation in Iowa middle school and high school teams, from 1,400 athletes in 2011, to more than 4,500 athletes today.

“The Scholastic Clay Target Program provides opportunities for all Iowa students regardless of size, strength or speed - it really is a level playing field," said Marty Eby, interim coordinator of the Scholastic Clay Target and Scholastic Action Shooting Programs for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "All athletes are welcome to attend and compete at the state championship events. The shooting sports are as much a competition against yourself as it is with other competitors, and we have many athletes shoot their personal best at these events.”

The Scholastic Clay Target Program and Scholastic Action Shooting Program are youth development programs that promote shooting sports and competitive shooting as a means to help young individuals achieve their highest potential and become their best selves. The program's goal is to instill personal values and character traits, such as fair play, compassionate understanding, individual responsibility, sportsmanship, self-discipline, and personal commitment in young people.

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Marty Eby at 515-313-8048 or Marty.Eby@dnr.iowa.gov.