21 Transformational Projects in the Mid-Hudson Region

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a total of 21 transformational projects for the Mid-Hudson region as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. A total of nine projects were announced for the City of Port Jervis, the Round 6 winner of a $10 million DRI award; seven projects were announced for the Town of Cornwall and the Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson, a Round 1 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and five projects were announced for the Village of Sleepy Hollow, also a Round 1 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Generations of New Yorkers have experienced the historic and vibrant Mid-Hudson downtowns, and we are taking steps to safeguard their future,” Governor Hochul said. “These major investments will drive economic revitalization for businesses and local communities and create a place where families can thrive."

Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI)

The City of Port Jervis was named the Mid-Hudson region winner of the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2023. The nine projects selected seek to build on the beauty and opportunities of the scenic Delaware River and surrounding mountains and the downtown’s historic charm by creating a multi-generational and technologically innovative downtown that is served by different modes of transportation, walkable, economically diverse and climate sustainable.

New investment combined with past investments will create a robust environment for the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of historic downtown buildings and infill development that incorporates mixed-income residential opportunities.

The DRI investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in the Mid-Hudson region. The DRI is led by the Department of State, which provides technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects with a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI support several goals and strategies contained in the community’s Strategic Investment Plan, such as amplifying the city's unique sense of place with a genuine and authentic experience that will be catalytic for future organic growth and will foster development that is inclusive while embracing its strong heritage and ethnic diversity.

The City of Port Jervis joined the communities of Middletown, Kingston, New Rochelle, Peekskill, Ossining, Haverstraw, and White Plains, which were the Mid-Hudson region’s winners in the first seven DRI rounds.

The $9.7 million State investment in these projects through the DRI will leverage additional public and private investments as the revitalization process proceeds and builds momentum.

The nine DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Revitalize Riverside Park by Adding Additional Recreation and Leisure Amenities: $2,657,000

The project proposes to enhance Riverside Park by reconstructing the water tower to include a “Welcome to Port Jervis” sign, developing a new pavilion, an all-inclusive playground, a stage and amphitheater, pickleball courts, a basketball court, a skatepark and a mini-golf course.

Establish a Mixed-Use Residential and Commercial Building at 103 Jersey Avenue: $2,000,000

This project will construct a mixed-use residential building on an underutilized parking lot on Jersey Avenue to include sustainability features and affordable residential units.

Develop a Mixed-Use Residential and Commercial Building at 29 Front Street: $1,500,000

The project will construct a new mixed-use apartment building with ground floor storefronts in a style consistent with the character of downtown Port Jervis.

Renovate Upper Stories of 46 Front Street into Commercial and Residential Space: $707,000

The project involves the renovation of 46 Front Street’s vacant second and third floors for commercial uses and apartments. Improvements will also include upgrades to the roof and installation of a fire escape.

Transform 22 Jersey Avenue into a Multi-Use Creative Space with Retail, Studio and Event Space: $522,000

This project will include the renovation of the first and second floors to allow for co-working space, studios and event, gallery, retail and café space along with fire protection improvements for the entire building.

Restore the Historic Krauss Photo Shop Building, Creating New Commercial and Residential Space: $300,000

This project proposes to renovate a vacant building to include apartments on the second and third floors and a commercial space on the first floor.

Enhance the Streetscape along Jersey Avenue: $1,064,000

This project will enhance the streetscape along Jersey Avenue, providing accessibility and traffic calming improvements, additional accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists and new streetscape amenities.

Create a Small Project Fund for Improving Facades, Upper Stories and Spaces in Downtown Port Jervis: $600,000

A Small Projects Fund will allow for a range of small downtown projects, such as façade improvements, building renovation improvements to commercial or mixed-use spaces, upper story enhancements and permanent equipment acquisition.

Activate Downtown Port Jervis with a Placemaking Program with Marketing, Branding, and Public Realm Improvements: $350,000

This project will develop a placemaking program for Port Jervis to include marketing, branding, digital media, wayfinding signage and public realm improvements.

NY Forward

Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. NY Forward investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in the Mid-Hudson region.

The Town of Cornwall and Village of Cornwall-on Hudson (Cornwall), and the Village of Sleepy Hollow are the first Mid-Hudson communities to be awarded funding through Round 1 of the NY Forward program.

The projects to be funded by Cornwall’s NY Forward will build upon the Town’s and Village’s active downtown commercial districts, seamlessly blending unique cultural attractions, historical sites, natural and scenic assets, family-friendly amenities and recreation opportunities while preserving the natural and historic assets that highlight the beauty of the Hudson Valley and provide connections between the downtowns, the Hudson River and regional attractions.

The 7 Cornwall NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Link Cornwall’s Downtowns Through a Pollinator Connector Trail: $1,133,000

Improve sidewalks and crosswalks and add public art, uniform street furniture, a public restroom, street trees and pollinator plantings to facilitate a fully accessible, engaging and safe pedestrian connection from the Medical Group at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall through both the Town and Village downtowns.

Renovate the Historic Storm King Theater at 2 Idlewild Avenue into a Multi-Purpose Theater Space: $773,000

Improve the historic Storm King Theater building by converting two distinct interior spaces into a black box theater to serve as a community-oriented space and a separate lounge and dinner theater that would be integrated into an existing restaurant.

Transform Riverlight Park into an Inclusive Public Park: $783,000

Improve Riverlight Park with new features such as an ADA-compliant walkway with a story walk around Ring’s Pond, ADA-compliant restrooms, an inclusive playground and a new skate park. Other project elements include improved drainage with rain gardens, the renovation of the icehouse for use as a public pavilion and renovation of Sands Ring Homestead Museum.

Preserve Historic Structures at the Donahue Farm to Enhance Programming and Activities: $649,000

Preserve the exterior of the Donahue Farm barn and renovate the icehouse to accommodate public programming. Additional improvements include the construction of new restrooms and a visitor kiosk to facilitate public use of the site.

Construct a Trail Along Dock Hill Road to Connect the Waterfront to Donahue Farm and the Downtown: $480,000

Construct a 2,500 linear foot trail to allow for a safe pedestrian connection between downtown, Donahue Farm and the waterfront, including 900 linear feet of existing trail to be improved. Project includes new sidewalks, crushed stone pathway, and drainage improvements.

Establish a Small Project Fund to Assist Local Businesses: $300,000

Establish a Small Project Fund to provide the business community with resources to further enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Cornwall. Projects could include façade improvements, interior improvements that allow for business expansion, and other capital improvement projects.

Establish And Implement a Branding, Marketing, and Wayfinding Strategy: $382,000

Enhance the visibility of Downtown Cornwall and attract new residents, businesses, and visitors to Downtown Cornwall by establishing Cornwall’s brand, developing a marketing strategy, and installing wayfinding signage.

The projects to be funded by Sleepy Hollow’s NY Forward will cultivate a vibrant, welcoming and easily accessible community that celebrates its cultural diversity and offers a model of sustainable living by connecting the downtown and surrounding neighborhoods, addressing the need for a range of housing types, fostering inclusive economic development and showcasing the Village’s natural beauty across its open spaces.

The 5 Sleepy Hollow NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Transform the Strand Theatre into a Community Arts and Culture Center: $1,500,000

Renovate the Strand Theatre into a multi-purpose venue to showcase a diverse range of performers and artists. The theatre will feature studio space for local artists or arts groups, a gallery and the future Sleepy Hollow Visitors Center.

Create “Plaza Nueva” and Redesign the Park at Morse School: $1,000,000

Renovate the park at the Morse School to create a destination and a valuable resource for the community, including new play equipment and new seating area.

Improve Streetscaping Along Cortlandt Street: $1,200,000

Restore streetscape along Cortlandt Street with new sidewalks and crosswalks, drainage improvements, trees, lighting, new street furniture and four EV charging stations.

Construct Affordable Housing at 100 College Avenue: $500,000

Develop underutilized property at 100 College Avenue with a transit-oriented mixed-use affordable housing development.

Institute a Façade Improvement Fund: $300,000

Establish a façade improvement fund that will enable business and property owners to improve their building façades in accordance with the Downtown Sleepy Hollow Façade Renovation Design Standards.

Acting New York Secretary of State Brendan C. Hughes said, “The State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are breathing new life into communities all across the state. Through these programs, Port Jervis, Sleepy Hollow and Cornwall have all identified a suite of transformative projects that build on the natural beauty and existing historic assets in their communities to create more recreational, housing and business opportunities for residents. We look forward to working with these communities to help turn their visions into a reality.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “These investments in Port Jervis, Cornwall, Cornwall-on-Hudson, and Sleepy Hollow demonstrate New York is committed to building up communities so that families can thrive. This $19 million in funding will increase housing opportunities, spur economic growth, improve recreation, and make the Mid-Hudson and Delaware River Valley regions more attractive for families today and into the future. Thanks to Governor Hochul and our partners in government, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward are making a difference for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “The completed DRI and NY Forward projects will build on what these vibrant, historic places already have to offer, and make them more accessible, sustainable, and economically robust for the long term. Community involvement in planning these initiatives has been a primary driver for Port Jervis, Cornwall, and Cornwall-on-Hudson, and with that kind of engagement, economic development will be a game changer for these communities. I thank the Governor for her partnership on this important endeavor.”

Assemblymember Christopher W. Eachus said, “Cornwall is a town with a vibrant and growing downtown district. Now, thanks to investment from the state, the town has the chance to link its unique cultural amenities with the natural beauty of the Hudson. This first round of the NY Forward program will make sweeping investments in parks, infrastructure, and small business in the town of Cornwall and village of Cornwall-on-Hudson. Residents and visitors alike will have a chance to make the most of a revitalized Cornwall - whether it be at the renovated Storm King theater, a new public park, or the pollinator trail which will connect the town and village downtowns. I am proud to have fought for these critical investments, and invite all to come visit the Hudson Valley to see our unique beauty firsthand.”

Assemblymember Karl Brabenec said, “The new investment projects approved and moving forward are set to offer a complete revitalization of our residental areas, and I couldn't be more pleased to hear what work will be done. From revitalized streets and storefronts to waterfront and historic site preservation, we're set to see a transformation that will be enjoyed by generations to come. In partnership with the governor's office, I want to congratulate the communities of the Hudson Valley, and I eagerly await the completion of these projects!”

Cornwall Town Supervisor Josh Wojehowski said, “Our community is excited to move forward with these transformative projects that will help the Town of Cornwall and Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson achieve its vision of better connecting both downtown areas, taking advantage of our scenic beauty, outdoor recreational opportunities and key tourism assets like Storm King Art Center, West Point Military Academy and Black Rock Forest to enhance our local economy and increase the vibrancy of both downtown areas. I want to thank Governor Hochul and her team for selecting us in Round 1 of the NY Forward grant process and believing in our plan for the future. The Local Planning Committee and consultants worked hard on the process in 2023 and we ended up with great results.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders, and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward are cornerstones of the state’s economic development policy. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. NY Forward was created in 2022 to revitalize smaller and rural communities throughout the state so that all communities can benefit from the state’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges. Led by the Department of State — with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority the DRI and NY Forward represent an unprecedented and innovative “plan-then-act” strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Both programs are creating a critical mass of vibrant downtowns in every region of the state that is enhancing economic development, promoting quality of life, fostering socio-economic development and achieving the state’s bold climate goals.

In the first seven rounds of the DRI, the state has committed $800 million, investing in 81 downtowns ripe for revitalization that have the potential to become magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, greater economic and housing diversity and opportunity. In the first two rounds of NY Forward, the state has committed $200 million, investing in 43 smaller and rural downtowns.

With the Governor’s commitment this year of an additional $100 million each for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, the state has now invested a combined total of $1.2 billion in both programs since their inception, serving 124 communities combined.