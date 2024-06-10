Safety fits like a glove with KBC Tools & Machinery’s vast offering of gloves for industrial use.
In the U.S., June is National Safety Month highlighting leading causes of preventable injury and death. Let's work together to make people safer all year long!
Over the 30 years that I've been in the metalworking industry, I can’t tell you how many machinists and salesmen I have met sporting a missing part of a finger or two when I went to shake their hand.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Over the more than 30 years that I have been in the metalworking industry I can’t tell you how many machinists that I have met or salesmen who used to be machinist sporting a missing part of a finger or two when I went to shake their hand,” says Paula Bass, President, KBC Tools & Machinery. Well, it is true that accidents do happen, but one's hands are the tools one lives by, especially in the manufacturing industry. So, let’s talk about how to protect those 10 digits and 2 of everyone's biggest assets in creating, machining, and bringing home the bacon.
— Paula Bass, President
Most people have a pile of t-shirts in their closet: favorite snarky sayings for those sarcastic days, ones with small holes on the belly for welding, Jackson Pollock paint splattered t-shirts for painting projects, the brand new t-shirt in the plastic bag for a special event, and more. Just like that closet full of t-shirts, for those who work in industry, they need a whole wardrobe of gloves to keep their hands safe and working optimally. And just like that closet full of t-shirts, they need to know when it is appropriate to wear the one that says, “I am a machinist. I make things, not fix ‘em,” and when it’s not.
Here are a few of the must haves for safety, comfort, protection, warmth, dryness, heat protection, and more on the job:
Cold Weather Gloves: When it is wet and/or cold outside or in unheated work areas these are the gloves.. Waterproof and warm these gloves give comfort and protect hands from the elements. Many of these gloves come with reflective strips so that one can easily be seen when working in areas with vehicular traffic. These gloves are needed when operating heavy outdoor equipment, doing electrical safety work, hunting, or working in cold storage facilities.
Cotton & Knit Gloves: Cotton gloves keep hands clean and protected from dirt and every day dust and particles. Terry cloth gloves are absorbent when working in wet environments. Kevlar knit gloves protect from cuts, sharp objects, and are abrasion resistant. Kevlar won’t melt, ignite, or conduct electricity, which makes them the right gloves for HVAC, manufacturing, warehouse, food service, and glass handling environments.
General Utility Gloves: When it is necessary to protect one's hands from the daily wear and tear of working with rough, oily, and sharp materials, these gloves give the flexibility to get the job done, They come with touchscreen technology, because nowadays one is never far from a smart device, they are machine washable, breathable, reinforced where wear traditionally occurs, and have a convenient hook and loop wrist adjustment so that they fit comfortably and snuggly. These gloves are designed for demolition, fabrication, automotive, construction, general maintenance, and order picking. Name brands include: MCR Safety, Milwaukee, Legacy, and Ironclad.
Latex & Rubber Gloves: Latex is biodegradable and naturally anti microbial and anti bacterial. Latex is also great when one needs to have dexterity and feeling in the touch. It is the perfect glove for electronic assembly and other small part assembly. For those allergic or sensitive to Latex, gloves made from Nitrile, a synthetic Latex, are a great choice. Nitrile is 3x more puncture resistant than leather and is resistant to many types of chemicals. This makes Nitrile gloves a good choice for painting, janitorial, health, and food work. Vinyl gloves are also offered and make a good choice for food processing and light industrial work. The gloves are available in small, medium, large, and extra large, and are ambidextrous – yep, there is no more losing the right or the left one.
Leather Gloves and Welding Gloves: Leather gloves give protection from sharp objects and heat. These gloves come unlined, insulated, foam lined, fleece lined, or wool lined with reinforced palms and thumbs for use with no heat or high heat. Choose the right one for use in bakeries, automotive assembly, ship building, construction, steel and iron work, foundries, welding, Mig/Tig/Heliarc. These are also great gloves to use when cleaning up metal chips from a machine to avoid metal slivers and cuts. As mama said, “When things get hot, don’t touch the stove.”
Sandblast Gloves: These heavy duty rubber gloves attach to the openings in the sandblaster to allow the user the ability to handle parts to place, handle during sandblasting, or inspect without abrading one's skin. They come in 18” and 24” lengths.
Warning: Gloves provide great protection for hands on a daily basis. Still, one cannot wear gloves where the possibility of the material of the glove catching in a piece of equipment may occur as it can be very dangerous and lead to loss of digits, limbs, and even life. Some examples of when not to use gloves are: the operation of a bandsaw, lathe, milling machine, drill press, or other machines with spinning or rotating parts. Gloves can be safely used when the machine is not under power in order to set up machining jobs or to load stock. Workers also need to ensure that the right glove is used for chemicals to avoid chemical hazards eating the glove material or seeping through the glove and causing chemical reactions with the skin.
KBC Tools & Machinery offers a wide variety of gloves and other PPE equipment in stock to keep you safe at home and on the job. Most gloves can be purchased by the pair, the dozen, or the box, or in grea-ter quantities as needed. Order online at: https://www.kbctools.com/products/search/gloves or call 1-800-521-1740 (USA) or 1-888-KBC-TOOL (Canada) to keep your precious digits and your team’s safe and working for you.
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showrooms in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time !
