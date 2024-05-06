Maria's Portuguese Table Season 2: Emmy Nomination Excitement

Maria Lawton - Host of Maria's Portuguese Table Maria Lawton with Cineasta Productions crew Maria Lawton

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria's Portuguese Table Season 2 Nominated for Emmy Award

Maria Lawton, acclaimed host and executive producer of the PBS series "Maria's Portuguese Table," has received thrilling news: Season 2 of her beloved show has been nominated for an Emmy Award. This prestigious recognition comes as a testament to Lawton's unwavering dedication to showcasing the rich tapestry of Portuguese culture and cuisine to audiences worldwide.

In response to the nomination, Lawton expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "I'm still in a state of shock and excitement all at the same time. First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who made this even possible – my family, all of my sponsors, and my team at Cineasta Digital Productions." She extended heartfelt congratulations to all fellow nominees and eagerly anticipates the upcoming awards ceremony.

This marks Lawton's second Emmy nomination, her first being for Season 1 where she was nominated as the host.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter will announce the official winners on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the 47th Annual Boston/New England Emmy® Awards Ceremony in Boston.

Reflecting on the journey from the inception of "Maria's Portuguese Table" to its Emmy nomination, Lawton remarked, "It’s hard to believe that we began filming the first season of the PBS series seven years ago today! Boy oh boy... it’s been a wild ride of finding sponsors, receiving awards, proclamations, articles, TV appearances, and then filming the second season." She emphasized that throughout the process, the primary goal has always been to shine a spotlight on Portuguese culture.

Looking back on the series' evolution, Lawton noted with pride that "all the right people came together to make it happen, and together we made TV history as the first and only series on PBS that showcases Portuguese culture." With distribution throughout the USA and over 100 million monthly viewers nationwide, "Maria's Portuguese Table" has captivated audiences with its authentic portrayal of Portuguese cuisine and traditions.

Lawton reminisced on the humble beginnings of the series, remarking, "It’s just crazy to think that it all started with filming in my cousin's kitchen, in the village where I was born on the island of Sao Miguel, Azores Portugal."

As the anticipation builds for the Emmy Awards ceremony, Maria Lawton and the entire team behind "Maria's Portuguese Table" eagerly await the opportunity to celebrate this remarkable milestone in their journey of sharing the beauty and richness of Portuguese culture with the world.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Maria Lawton at azoreangreenbean@gmail.com.



[About Maria Lawton]

Maria Lawton, also known as the "Azorean Green Bean," is an esteemed host and executive producer of the PBS series "Maria's Portuguese Table." With a deep connection to her Azorean roots in Portugal, Maria has successfully brought the essence of authentic Portuguese cuisine and culture to American television audiences, garnering worldwide acclaim. She is also a celebrated author, with her best-selling cookbook "Azorean Cooking: From My Family Table to Yours" offering a heartfelt narrative intertwined with authentic family recipes, providing a window into the rich culinary heritage of the Azores. Maria Lawton is dedicated to sharing the beauty and richness of Portuguese culture with audiences worldwide.