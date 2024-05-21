SIRT Investigating Fatal Officer Involved Shooting in Regina

CANADA, May 21 - Released on May 21, 2024

On Sunday May 19, 2024, at approximately 3:47 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Regina Police Service (RPS) regarding an officer-involved shooting that had just taken place on the 1100 block of Garry Street in Regina.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

During the preceding days, RPS received reports regarding an individual residing on the 1100 Block of Garry St. damaging neighboring property, and commenced an investigation. On May 18, RPS members attended to the location of the report but did not encounter the subject of the complaint, a 65-year-old man. On May 19, RPS again received a report regarding the man and at approximately 1:07 p.m., arrived at the location.

RPS patrol members communicated with the man, and following comments made during that conversation, contained the residence while seeking a judicial authorization to enter the residence. The RPS Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was engaged and attended to the location. At approximately 3:35 p.m., a confrontation occurred outside of the residence between the 65-year-old man and members of RPS. During these events, a marked RPS patrol vehicle was struck by several gunshots, and two RPS members discharged their service firearms, striking the man.

RPS Tactical EMS was staged nearby and immediately following the incident relocated to the scene to provide care for the man. The man was assessed by EMS and was subsequently declared deceased on scene at approximately 3:41 p.m.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and four SIRT investigators was deployed to Regina to begin their investigation. During the course of SIRT's investigation, a loaded, non-police handgun and several spent cartridges were recovered from the incident scene and have been secured as exhibits.

As part of the ongoing investigation, SIRT is asking anyone who directly witnessed or may have video of the incident to contact SIRT at sirt@gov.sk.ca.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's death. RPS will maintain responsibility for any investigation into the original incident. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

