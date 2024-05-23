ICONIC NEW YORK BRANDS COME TOGETHER TO SUPPORT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER

NYC for MSK

NYC for MSK will unite New Yorkers and some of the most iconic New York brands to commemorate Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s 140th Anniversary.

For the past 140 years, MSK has been honored to call New York City home. Since our inception, MSK has been proud to be at the forefront of many groundbreaking scientific discoveries.” — Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS, President and CEO of MSK

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) announces the launch of NYC for MSK, celebrating MSK's 140th anniversary on May 31, 2024. For one day, New York City’s most iconic brands in fashion, food, toys, and sports will come together to support MSK’s mission of ending cancer for life.

NYC for MSK involves brands throughout New York City, including Baked by Melissa, Breads Bakery, FAO Schwarz, H&H Bagels, Joe’s Pizza, Kendra Scott, Maman, Tavern on the Green, and Van Cortlandt Golf Course. On May 31, select businesses will make a donation to MSK, contribute a portion of their day-of sales, and/or offer a donation option to shoppers at checkout. The fundraiser aims to harness the collective power of the city to drive breakthroughs in cancer research and patient care.

To kick off the anniversary, FAO Schwarz, NYC’s most iconic toy store, will welcome a group of MSK Kids pediatric patients and their families to a celebration designed to inspire joy and hope in attendees while launching a day of citywide camaraderie.

The New York Yankees have also pledged their support for MSK with a special donation to MSK’s Ralph Lauren Center, which serves the Harlem community and surrounding neighborhoods by providing high-quality care in a warm, welcoming, and culturally sensitive environment.

“For the past 140 years, MSK has been honored to call New York City home. Since our inception, MSK has been proud to be at the forefront of many groundbreaking scientific discoveries — largely due to the philanthropic support of our generous donors,” said Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS, President and CEO of MSK. “We are grateful for our community’s support as we continue to provide world-class cancer care and work toward our ultimate mission to end cancer for life.”

MSK was founded on May 31, 1884. Over the past 140 years, MSK doctors, nurses, and scientists have been at the forefront of innovation in cancer, driving extraordinary progress in patient care, scientific research, and education. Some of the first chemotherapy drugs, the first immune-based treatments, and many of the most effective targeted therapies against cancer began at MSK — made possible in part by philanthropic support.

MSK’s global vision is directly linked to its initiatives to improve care and increase access throughout the New York City region. The recently launched Memorial Medical Care, PC, a practice of MSK physicians in Flatbush, Brooklyn, as well as MSK’s collaboration with MediSys Health Network to enhance cancer care in Queens, are two examples of MSK’s commitment to expanding access to its world-class care.

Join NYC for MSK by shopping in person at participating businesses on May 31 or by making a tax-deductible donation to MSK today.

###

About Memorial Sloan Kettering

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world’s most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. www.mskcc.org