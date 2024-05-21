Mace Applauds Passage of the Modernizing Government Technology Reform Act

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) applauded today’s passage of the Modernizing Government Technology Reform Act (H.R. 5527), a bill she introduced along with Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.):

“The Modernizing Government Technology Reform Act improves transparency and accountability in federal IT system management by restoring the original congressional intent of the Technology Modernization Fund, originally authorized by Congress as a revolving fund to finance the overhaul or replacement of archaic legacy IT systems that function poorly and are vulnerable to cyberattack. The MGT Reform Act will ensure the future fiscal solvency of the TMF by requiring adequate reimbursement of project costs, and it will create an inventory of federal legacy IT to keep the fund focused on its essential mission,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.

The Modernizing Government Technology Act reforms and reauthorizes the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) and its governing board, the Technology Modernization Board (TMB), which were established by the bipartisan Modernizing Government Technology Act of 2017 (P.L. 115-91). The bill includes several measures to improve the administration of the TMF and ensure program operations adhere to original congressional intent. The bill requires TMF awards to be reimbursed at the level needed to ensure the Fund is operational and creates a new requirement that agency’s reimburse administrative fees. The bill also establishes a Federal Legacy IT Inventory, a new oversight tool that will allow Congress to evaluate agency and government-wide priority items for legacy IT modernization and to assess how well the TMF does in funding these projects. Finally, this bill reauthorizes the TMF and TMB and establishes a December 2031 sunset.