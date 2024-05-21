Author Brendyn Zachary Celebrates the Release of Hardcover Edition of Award-Winning Memoir "The Backpacker Lifecycle"
Zachary has pulled together a series of amusing, entertaining and often gutsy, emotional stories…”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto author Brendyn Zachary is excited to announce the release of the hardcover edition of his captivating travel memoir, "The Backpacker Lifecycle." This follows a successful year in which the book was named one of the best indie books of 2023 in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards. The memoir also won Gold in the 2022-2023 Reader Views Literary Awards and was a Shortlisted Nominee for the 2023 Whistler Independent Book Awards.
"The Backpacker Lifecycle" takes readers on an immersive journey through two different timelines. From hostels to hotels, backpacks to suitcases, and hitchhiking to guided tours, Brendyn Zachary shares his hilarious and sometimes highly personal experiences of traveling through different countries and states of mind over 20 years and 45 countries.
The hardcover edition of "The Backpacker Lifecycle" is now available for purchase on Amazon and IngramSpark.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Over the past twenty years, Brendyn Zachary has trekked from Europe to Africa to Antarctica to Asia. Challenges such as post-tsunami cleanups, acting in Japanese TV commercials, and an ill-timed nuclear weapons test while in North Korea inspire his writing. His adventurous spirit led him to participate and triumph in the reality TV show "Mantracker," where his survival skills were put to the ultimate test. Today, he lives in a dual-culture household with his son and wife, who is an award-winning children’s book author.
ABOUT THE BOOK:
Title: The Backpacker Lifecycle
Categories: Travel / Backpacking / Memoir
ISBN Paperback: 978-1-7387058-0-1
ISBN Hardcover: 978-1-7387058-2-5
Available now in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats on Amazon and IngramSpark
For more details, visit www.thebackpackerlifecycle.com.
