Factory Sachi is Proud to Announce Their Latest Children’s Book, "A Story About a Father & Son"
A story about how a parent and child can experience the same moments, interpret them differently, and still develop a deep bond of love and understanding.
A book about how a parent and child can experience the same moments, interpret them differently, and still develop a deep bond of love and understanding.
This book is designed to show that there are always two sides to every story.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Sachi proudly announces the release of "A Story About a Father & Son".
— Brendyn Zachary
This innovative children's story allows readers to experience the milestones of growing up from two different perspectives, those of father and son. One story explores a father's journey—the apprehension of holding a newborn, the excitement as his son takes his first steps, and the bittersweet pride of watching him become self-sufficient. Then the reader can see the same moments from the son's point of view—the comfort of a father's embrace, the unwavering trust, and the challenges of seeking understanding and independence.
"This book is designed to show that there are always two sides to every story,” says Brendyn Zachary, one half of the creative team behind this unique offering. Illustrator Sachiko Otohata adds, "Even though a father and son can interpret a moment so differently, love is always there.”
Highlights include:
• Dual Perspectives: A rare feature in children's books, offering insight into a father and son's interpretations of the same moments. Enjoyable for both parent and child.
• Emotional Depth: Tested with adult readers, who commonly reported a personal connection with the story and emotional resonance with the parenting journey presented.
• Educational Value: Introduces young minds to the concept of differing perspectives, fostering empathy and understanding from an early age and encouraging the parent–child bond.
• Stunning Illustrations: Each page is adorned with beautiful hand-drawn illustrations that capture the essence of the story’s emotional depth.
This book is ideal for exploring the nuances of family relationships, making it an excellent gift for occasions like Father's Day, birthdays, and baby showers. "A Story About a Father & Son" is poised to become a cherished addition to any child’s bookshelf, providing a meaningful narrative that grows with them. Available now on Amazon and IngramSpark.
Factory Sachi is a publisher of children's literature, dedicated to delivering stories that captivate, educate, and inspire young readers and the adults in their lives. For more information on our innovative offerings, visit our website or follow us on Instagram.
Book Details:
Title: A Story About a Father & Son
Producer: Factory Sachi
Category: Children’s Book
Page Count: 56 pages
Target Audience: Ages 4–8
ISBN: 978-1-7770108-7-4
Brendyn Zachary
Factory Sachi
press@factorysachi.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram