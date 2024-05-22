Vertex Wireless Partners with Inseego to Distribute Cutting-Edge Wireless Solutions
Vertex Wireless LLC, a leading distributor in the wireless technology industry forges new distribution partnership with Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG).
Together, we look forward to driving the future of wireless connectivity and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.”WEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertex Wireless LLC, a leading distributor in the wireless technology industry, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG), a pioneer in 5G cellular routers, antennas, MiFi® branded hotspots and device and network management cloud solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing advanced wireless technologies to customers across the globe.
Vertex Wireless has established itself as a premier technology distributor, offering a wide range of innovative wireless products and services to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers. By joining forces with Inseego, Vertex Wireless will enhance its portfolio further and provide customers with access to state-of-the-art 5G, and Inseego SD-EDGE network management and Inseego Connect device management cloud solutions.
Inseego is renowned for its expertise in developing cutting-edge wireless technologies that empower businesses and individuals to connect, collaborate, and innovate in unprecedented ways. With a diverse product lineup including MiFi mobile hotspots, cellular routers, gateways, and cloud-based device and network management software solutions, Inseego is at the forefront of driving the next wave of connectivity revolution.
Through this strategic partnership, Vertex Wireless will distribute Inseego’s full range of products, enabling businesses to leverage the power of 5G for enhanced productivity, efficiency, and connectivity. Whether it's enabling remote work, providing fixed wireless internet access, or securing corporate connectivity, the combined expertise of Vertex Wireless and Inseego will unlock new possibilities for organizations across many industries.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Vertex Wireless to expand the reach of our cutting-edge 5G solutions," said Keri Bolding, SVP of Global Channels and Distribution at Inseego. "Vertex Wireless's extensive distribution network and industry expertise makes them the ideal partner to help us deliver our innovative products to customers worldwide. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving digital transformation and enabling seamless connectivity for enterprise, SMB, government resellers, Multiple System Operators (MSOs), managed service providers (MSPs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs).”
"We are thrilled to partner with Inseego to bring their industry-leading wireless solutions to our customers," said Martin Lund, Sr. Director of Emerging Technology at Vertex Wireless. "Inseego’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide best-in-class products and services. Together, we look forward to driving the future of wireless connectivity and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age."
This partnership between Vertex Wireless and Inseego represents a significant step forward in advancing wireless technology adoption and accelerating digital transformation across many industries. By combining their strengths and expertise, both companies are poised to deliver unparalleled value to customers and drive the future of connectivity.
For more information about Vertex Wireless and Inseego, please visit www.vertexwireless.com and www.inseego.com respectively.
About Vertex Wireless:
Vertex Wireless is a leading distributor in the wireless technology industry, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to businesses and consumers worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Vertex Wireless is dedicated to delivering best-in-class wireless solutions that empower organizations to thrive in the digital age. For more information, visit www.vertexwireless.com.
About Inseego Corp.:
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com.
Michael Fleming
Vertex Wireless
+1 630-473-0713
m.fleming@vertexwireless.com
