Synametrics Technologies has introduced a new version of Xeams, Version 9.2 - Build 6320
Xeams Version 9.2 Unveils Cutting-Edge End-to-End Email EncryptionMILLSTONE, NJ, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synametrics Technologies, a leading provider of innovative email management and security solutions, is proud to announce the release of Xeams version 9.2, build 6320. This new release features robust End-to-End Email Encryption and aims to ensure the highest level of privacy and security for email communication.
Xeams (eXtended Email And Messaging Server) is a comprehensive email security solution designed to fight against the growing complexity of email attacks such as spam, malware, phishing, and ransomware. With the exponential rise in cyber threats, organizations require a robust defense mechanism to safeguard their sensitive information and maintain a secure digital environment. It also prevents IP leakage, protecting your network from potential threats. Through clustering, Xeams ensures high availability and load balancing, even during peak usage or server failures. Its advanced junk mail filtering keeps inboxes clean, while automatic email archiving facilitates easy retrieval of past messages. Additionally, live logging enables real-time monitoring and issue identification for enhanced system performance.
The latest release of Xeams features improvements to End-to-End Encryption for more secure communication. Along with the existing encryption method, Xeams 9.2 introduces an updated version of End-to-End Encryption.
The main goal of these features is:
- Ensures that only intended recipients can access the messages, thus maintaining complete privacy and security.
- This feature does not require additional plugins, making it accessible with standard software on any device, including mobile phones.
Encryption methods:
Users can choose between two encryption methods:
- A web-based viewer where recipients create a password to view emails through the Xeams interface.
- The second method is password-protected PDFs, in which emails are converted into secure PDF files that recipients decrypt with a password.
By recognizing predefined keywords, xeams can automatically enforce encryption for emails containing sensitive information, such as social security numbers or credit card details.
Companies looking to provide end-to-end encryption that is also FIPS 140-2 compliant can use this method to transfer sensitive documents to anyone on the Internet. This flexibility ensures you can choose the best method for your organization's needs.
How is Xeams Different From Others:
1) No Plugins: An important design goal for end-to-end encryption in Xeams is that no plugins are used when composing emails. Many end-to-end email encryption services restrict the user to using a limited number of email clients for which a plugin is available. Xeams, on the other hand, works with any email client, including popular desktop applications like MS Outlook and Mozilla Thunderbird, mobile devices like iPhones, Android phones, and tablets, and web-based email clients.
2) Enforced TLS encryption: Xeams uses technologies like MTA-STS to ensure transport-layer security is implemented when communicating with other servers on the Internet. TLS, combined with FIPS 140-2 compliant end-to-end encryption, provides a strong and secure platform for any organization that prioritizes privacy.
3) Multiple Delivery Options: Companies have two options for how a recipient can view their encrypted message. They can convert an email to a web-based conversation or to a password-protected PDF file that uses AES-256-bit encryption.
Additionally, multiple options are provided for specifying recipient encryption passwords.
Click here for more information about the updated FIPS 140-2 compliant End-to-End Encryption in Xeams.
In addition to the features mentioned above, other notable enhancements include:
1) View SMTP Communication Logs: Users can now easily access incoming and outgoing SMTP communication logs by clicking on status icons. This feature allows users to troubleshoot email delivery issues more efficiently by confirming message delivery to the intended recipient. Users often need to verify whether their emails have been successfully delivered and ensure that important documents and communications reach their intended recipients without issues.
2) Enhanced Distribution List Management: Xeams 9.2 introduces improved logic for modifying existing distribution lists, making it easier for administrators to manage group email communications effectively. This enhancement streamlines updating and organizing distribution lists according to changing requirements.
3) Domain Removal Management: Administrators can now efficiently remove users associated with a specific domain when that domain is removed from the system. This feature allows user accounts to be properly managed and maintained, enhancing overall system integrity and security.
About Synametrics Technologies:
Synametrics Technologies, based in NJ, has pioneered innovative software solutions for businesses worldwide since 1997. At the forefront of its offerings is Xeams, an advanced email management solution with many features. The latest release, Xeams 9.2, introduces groundbreaking end-to-end encryption, ensuring secure and confidential communication. This feature offers email security and peace of mind that only the intended recipient can access messages. With a commitment to integrity and customer-centricity, Synametrics Technologies continues to empower businesses with transformative software solutions.
Using end-to-end encryption when sending outbound emails.