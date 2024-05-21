Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,045 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Three Judicial Nominating Commission Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces the following appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions:

Sixth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission

Tara Tedrow, of Windermere, is a shareholder at Lowndes Law. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and her juris doctorate from the University of Florida. Tedrow is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Amy Bender, of Pensacola, is senior counsel and assistant general counsel at Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctorate from the University of Georgia. Bender is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Adam Griffin, of Tampa, is an attorney at Lau, Lane, Pieper, Conley & McCreadie, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctorate from the University of Florida. Griffin is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Three Judicial Nominating Commission Appointments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more