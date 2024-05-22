Submit Release
JonoJono Unleashes Raw Emotion with Genre-Defying Album "I'm Cool... I Guess"

Fragile Handle with Care

JonoJono I'm Cool... I Guess

Alternative artist JonoJono bares all in new music on "I'm Cool...I Guess," a 5-year journey of mental health & finding strength.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative artist JonoJono unveils a deeply personal and raw album, "I'm Cool...I Guess." The album chronicles JonoJono's five-year journey of self-discovery, battling mental health struggles, addiction, and societal pressures.

JonoJono describes the album as a metaphor for a diamond's formation - immense pressure, hardship, and self-reflection leading to a place of strength and brilliance. "This record is about the fight to become my authentic self," says JonoJono. "While projecting a sense of coolness to the outside world, I was silencing my true voice and battling inner demons."

"I'm Cool...I Guess" delves into vulnerability and the complexities of mental health. Tracks like "Shadeless," the album's foundation, mark the beginning of JonoJono's liberation from addiction and suicidal thoughts.

JonoJono's sound is a high-octane blend of rock and alternative genres, infused with heavy distortion and soul. The album speaks candidly about overcoming personal challenges, self-reflection, and mental health awareness.

"This album isn't just about my story," says JonoJono. "It's about the countless people facing similar struggles. We need to create a space for open dialogue and build a support system for healing."

