Mocingbird Taps Accomplished Healthcare Leader, Sarah Bishop, as New Chief Operating Officer
Will bring innovation, efficiency to CME management platform
I spent my entire career in the credentialing and licensing field, looking for a tool that does what Mocingbird does.”NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mocingbird–a cloud-based SaaS CME management platform that empowers clinicians and healthcare organizations to take control of the medical licensing and ongoing education process–is thrilled to announce the promotion of medical credentialing expert Sarah Bishop to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective May 6, 2024.
— Sarah Bishop, Mocingbird COO
Certified in medical credentialing and executive leadership, Bishop joined Mocingbird in January 2023 and quickly became an integral team member, first as Senior Director of Operations and then as Vice President of Operations. During her short tenure in those roles, Bishop optimized Mocingbird’s existing account management team and built from scratch the company’s licensing team.
“When it comes to medical credentialing, Sarah’s knowledge is second to none. Her commitment to improving inefficiencies in healthcare, combined with her leadership and team-building acumen make her uniquely suited for this vital role,” said Dr. Ian Madom, Mocingbird CEO and Co-Founder. “As COO she will be able to apply that operational efficiency on a company-wide level–breaking down any silos between departments, building bridges, and allowing them to work more efficiently together.”
By attracting industry experts who each have an average of 15 years of experience working with some of the biggest names in health care, Bishop built a venerable cohort with many decades of collective knowledge in licensing, credentialing, privileging, and payor enrollment.
“I spent my entire career in the credentialing and licensing field looking for a tool that does what Mocingbird does. I consider myself truly fortunate for the opportunity to help build and improve upon a platform I know will help simplify life for medical professionals and administrators,” Bishop said. “Because our team members have been in their shoes, we have unique insights, allowing us to help people the way they want to be helped - efficiently, securely, and with integrity.”
Mocingbird was founded by Dr. Madom and Dr. George Fernaine–both practicing physicians who look to change the outdated ongoing compliance and licensing process. Mocingbird offers the only comprehensive solution for clinicians to maintain their licenses and credentials by providing the specific education they need to stay compliant. The platform has also become a vital tool for healthcare organizations–allowing administrators to manage license renewals for their entire team of healthcare professionals. It also makes efficient and impactful educational materials accessible to those providers, thus improving employee productivity and overall patient care.
"Our operations team drives the impactful and innovative solutions crucial to Mocingbird's success and future growth. Under Sarah's leadership, this division has become one of the company’s greatest assets,” said Chief Revenue Officer Stacy Harris. "Sarah's expertise and passion are unparalleled. I'm thrilled that her incredible influence now guides the company as a whole and by extension the important customers we proudly support."
About Mocingbird
Mocingbird is a SaaS management platform dedicated to improving medicine and clinician well-being. Our comprehensive solution eliminates the chaos of ongoing compliance and delivers high-impact Continuing Medical Education (CME). With Mocingbird, individual clinicians gain a convenient one-stop solution to validate, track, document, and calculate their CME requirements for professional license maintenance. Healthcare organizations benefit from a powerful management tool that provides a real-time compliance overview for effective risk mitigation. Founded by Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. George Fernaine, and Orthopedic Spine Surgeon and CEO, Dr. Ian Madom. For more information, visit www.mocingbird.com.
Katie Finneran
Mocingbird
email us here