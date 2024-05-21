Launching the Empire State Service Corps

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the Empire State Service Corps Program, which was announced as the sixth proposal from the 2024 State of the State agenda. Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado will spearhead the initiative in partnership with the State University of New York to promote paid civic and service opportunities. About 500 service positions will be created across SUNY’s colleges and universities, funded by a $2.75 million expansion of community service endeavors.

“The Empire State Service Corps Program will inspire students to answer the honorable call of public service,” Governor Hochul said. “We're offering students the opportunity to see firsthand how public service helps their communities and with Lieutenant Governor Delgado overseeing the Office of Service and Civic Engagement, we're building the next generation of local leaders who will help New York State thrive.”

“I am proud to oversee the Empire State Service Corps, which will be a cornerstone of our new Office of Service and Civic Engagement,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “Through this initiative we are providing paid service opportunities to SUNY students while doing the critical work of reconnecting our communities and grounding ourselves in our shared humanity. This is how we show up for one another and move our state forward.”

Today’s announcement came at SUNY Schenectady County Community College, where Lieutenant Governor Delgado was joined by SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. The application for the program will open in the coming weeks and the first Empire State Service Corps members will begin during the Fall 2024 semester.

Students participating in the program will commit to dedicating at least 300 hours a year to engaging in community service and will convene regularly to share and learn from each other’s experiences.

The Empire State Service Corps builds on SUNY’s existing FAFSA Corps, which mobilizes current SUNY students to help prospective students and their families complete the updated federal application for college financial aid, and the Climate Corps, which offers students paid internship opportunities to gain valuable experience, knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the clean technology, energy, circular economy and environmental sectors at state agencies with environmental and sustainability missions. SUNY is committed to expanding service opportunities across its 64 campuses as part of its systemwide commitment to civic education and engagement.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “The Empire State Service Corps creates opportunities to help students apply the civic skills and knowledge gained in classrooms to address societal issues, and we greatly appreciate the leadership of Governor Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Delgado that made this happen. My life and career were shaped by my own service experiences working in educational programs for K-12 students while I was in college, and I know students across SUNY will have their lives changed as a result of the work they do through the Empire State Service Corps.”

SUNY Schenectady County Community College President Steady Moono said, “The Empire State Services Corps Program will benefit our students in ways that will be profound, as they lend their talents and creativity to their communities, and tangible, as they gain hands-on experience through civic and service opportunities. I applaud Governor Hochul, Chancellor King and Lt. Governor Delgado on this dynamic program that represents the best of what can happen when we join together to connect to our communities and provide SUNY students with meaningful learning opportunities. We are thrilled that Lt. Governor Delgado and Chancellor King chose to announce the launch of the Empire State Services Corps Program at SUNY Schenectady.”

State Senator Jim Tedisco said, “Public and community service is a vital part of fostering and promoting civic engagement and helping bring people together to help ensure New York State continues to be the Empire State. I'm pleased that Lt. Governor Delgado is kicking off the Administration's Empire State Service Corps Program here in Schenectady and the 44th Senate District, where I like to say, all good things emanate.”

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “Enabling students to use skills and knowledge they’ve learned in the classroom to benefit and serve their communities in the Empire State Service Corps is a win-win. Paid civic and service opportunities will mean real, hands-on experience for students they can use as they begin their career-search and finish their higher education. I commend Governor Hochul and Chancellor King for combining academic and service-based experience for SUNY students and look forward to seeing its success!”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “Today's announcement is a great news for the Capital Region. This new program will offer civic and service opportunities benefiting our local communities and providing hands-on experience for college students. By applying their classroom skills in real-world scenarios, students will gain valuable experience sought after by employers. Plus, getting involved in service work will give these young adults a sense of accomplishment. Joining the Empire State Service Corp means being part of something meaningful and seeing the impact of your hard work firsthand.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “The establishment of the Empire State Service Corps Program marks a pivotal moment for our community and our students. This initiative not only provides valuable opportunities for young individuals to engage in meaningful civic and community service but also creates a culture of active citizenship and social responsibility. I am proud to support this program, which will undoubtedly empower our students to make a lasting impact on our communities while gaining invaluable skills and experiences.”

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2023, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.