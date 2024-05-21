Eugenia Eberle pens a heartwarming children’s book, “Vignettes From The Lovely House”
Written by Eugenia Eberle and beautifully illustrated by Nina Collins, this book conveys a lesson that children will enjoy learning.
As the colts grew, they became clever and full of pranks, like using their noses to push up a latch on a locked gate, giving them freedom to roam throughout the rest of the property.”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eugenia Eberle, in partnership with ARPress, published the captivating children’s book “Vignettes From The Lovely House.”
— excerpt from the book
"Vignettes From The Lovely House" features ten short stories about animals, highlighting the value of strong family ties and the enchantment of bringing generations together. It imparts lessons about friendship, kindness, and the environment while demonstrating that it is never too late to follow one's aspirations.
Eugenia Eberle, the author, was born in 1934 and raised in Haverford, Pennsylvania. She received her BA in Public History from the University of Illinois, where she was a noted oral historian with a special interest in WWII. She has also been published in poetry, prose, and metaphors. During their six years in Riyadh, she wrote for the Arab News and has an unpublished book, Folk and Fairy Tales of Saudi Arabia, illustrated by the Welsh artist Helga Prosser.
Her interests have been in athletics, the arts, cooking, and gardening. She married Charles Eberly in 1955 and had four children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Nina Collins, the illustrator, was born in 1933 and raised in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. She was awarded a four-year scholarship to the Moore Institute of Art in Philadelphia.
She married Bill Collins, an automotive engineer, who took her to Detroit, Michigan, in 1954. She has continued her art through the years, drawing houses, portraits, personal cards, and Christmas cards. She was the director of a small woman’s ad agency for seven years. They have three children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She lives in North Point, Michigan.
