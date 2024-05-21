Two prominent attorneys join forces to form Desautel Browning Law, New England’s premiere land use, environmental firm
The firm is focused on providing extensive land use support advising large and small real estate developers, property owners, energy firms, and businesses.NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWPORT, R.I. — Land use attorney Kerin Browning and environmental attorney Marisa Desautel announce their new partnership, and the launch of their new firm, Desautel Browning Law.
The new firm is focused on providing more extensive land use support advising large and small real estate developers, property owners, renewable energy firms, and other businesses on land use issues; planning and zoning regulations; and environmental matters.
Attorney Kerin Browning will be the chair of the firm’s land use practice group and has more than 20 years of experience advising on land use matters, and also advises clients on real estate closings, easements, title issues, purchase and sale agreements, leases, state and local property tax incentives, and condominium law.
Her experience is centered in evaluating the development potential of properties to increase development opportunities, as well as conducting land use due diligence and representing clients with all types of land use approvals, and at hearings, including but not limited to variances, zone changes, special permits and comprehensive plan amendments and appeals.
Attorney Marisa Desautel has been practicing law in Rhode Island and Massachusetts since 2006 and has 16 years of experience as an environmental and regulatory professional throughout New England.
Marisa focuses on state and federal environmental and utility/energy statutory and regulatory compliance, civil litigation, and municipal and regulatory zoning and permitting.
Marisa also leads the firm’s environmental and energy practice group. She brings extensive experience, having served as Senior Legal Counsel to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and is Legal Counsel to the Rhode Island Senate Committee on Environment and Agriculture.
